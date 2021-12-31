Juan José Miguel would be called to be the substitute for Erik Lira in the midfield of Pumas

#LiraNoFirmes became a trend on Twitter after it was leaked that Erik Lira will go up to the ranks of Blue Cross. The youth squad of Pumas signed one of his best tournaments as a professional in the past Opening 2021 and it caught the attention of La Maquina Cementera, who are in a period of renovation and saw in the university a vital piece for their new project.

From the Auriazul offices they would have moved quickly to alleviate the discontent that the news produced within the Auriazul fans. And according to information from Brian Sales, a reporter for the Esto Online portal, UNAM would already have the ideal replacement for Erik Lira.

“Juan José Miguel returns to Pumas. Containment will come to fight to be a starter in the first team. The 24-year-old youth squad will return after his stint in the Expansion League with Celaya and Coyotes de Tlaxcala. He was close to arriving in Toluca ago few days.”, the communicator wrote through his social networks.

José Miguel was already in the ranks of the university students playing the unknown Premier League, where he was one of the most outstanding players of the team and that earned him his pass to the MX Expansion League with Celaya and with the Coyotes.

At just 24 years old, he is a footballer who knows the institution from within and who could provide that ‘plus’ with which “home-born” players are identified. However, the output of Washington Corozo bound for Brazil, so Pumas would lose two level elements just days before the start of the Closing 2022.