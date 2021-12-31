Johnny Depp – Martin Cid Magazine

Johnny Depp was born on June 9, 1963 in Owensboro (Kentucky, United States).

Johnny depp is known for his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and his sequels (and he got paid for it, yes) and his collaborations with his friend Tim Burton, with which he did Edward Scissorhands, Sweeny Todd or Sleepy hollow.

When he was hardly known, he worked on the first of Freddy Krueger’s, Nightmare in Elm street.

He has recently made headlines for his separation from Amber heard and for spending more money than he should (or not, he knows) on very expensive wine (very, very expensive) and other eccentricities like firing a cannon at a funeral.

In 2010, to give you an idea, the magazine Vanity fair he estimated that he had made $ 100 million.

Let each one spend their money on whatever they want.

