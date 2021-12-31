Joao Cancelo was wounded in an assault on his home; showed PHOTO

Editorial Mediotiempo

A very unpleasant experience to close 2021 which the Portuguese footballer had to live, Joao Cancelo, who was assaulted at home with his family. Worst? The Manchester City player wanted to resist and was hit in the face, as it was shown on social networks.

In an Instagram Story, Cancelo showed a wound at the level of the right eyebrow product of a coup by the thieves, who extracted cash and valuables such as jewelery and watches, without the amount of the stolen being known at the moment.

“Unfortunately today (Thursday 30) I was assaulted by four cowards who they hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you resist, this is what happens. They managed to remove all my jewelry and leave my face in this state, “wrote the player in English.

“I don’t know how there are people with such meanness. The most important thing for me is my family and, luckily, everyone is fine. After so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, as always, “he added.

Robberies of footballers; a growing problem

With the luxuries and huge salaries they receive, footballers have become one of the favorite targets of thieves, since the case of Cancelo is not the first. Let’s just remember that in this same December, Nicolás Otamendi was robbed at his home and was even subjected to a belt around his neck to be able to extract his belongings while his wife and children were with him.

In March 2021, Ángel Di María’s house was attacked while his wife and children were inside. The case is remembered because the Argentine was substituted in the middle of the gameMauricio Pochettino informed him of the robbery and left the stadium to check on his relatives.

Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Arthur, Raphaël Varane, Isco and Zinedine Zidane are just a few other world soccer stars who fell victim to lovers of the alien in recent years.