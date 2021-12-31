Joao Cancelo of Manchester City, injured by four assailants in robbery at his home

Joao Cancelo showed a cut above his eye, a product of resisting the robbery of four people in his house in which they stripped him of jewelry

Joao Cancelo was attacked in a house robbery that left the defender of the Manchester City with a cut above the eye.

Cancelo posted on Instagram that jewelry was stolen after being attacked by four men. City players and staff were supposed to stay in London between their matches against Brentford and Arsenal this week, but instead returned to Manchester on Wednesday night before Saturday’s game at the Emirates.

Sources told ESPN that a decision will be made on Friday on whether Cancello will travel with his teammates to London. for the party of Arsenal.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens, “Cancelo said in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself with a deep gash over his eye.

“They managed to remove all my jewelry and leave me with my face in this state. I don’t know how people are so mean. The most important thing for me is my family and luckily everyone is fine.

“After so many obstacles in my life, this is one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong as always.”

The city issued a statement that said: “We are shocked and dismayed that Joao Cancelo and his family have been the target of a robbery at their home. tonight during which Joao was also assaulted.

“Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is assisting the police with their inquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”