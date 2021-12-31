Jennifer Lawrence, the object of all eyes

Jennifer Lawrence was one of the most wanted actresses of the moment in 2012, when it released The good side of things Y The Hunger Games, two big hits on the billboards that became his first Oscar the following year. Of course everyone remembers his fall climbing the stairs to collect the award, as well as his countless and unforgettable comments on the red carpet. There were several boom years later in which, in addition to participating in the blockbusters from X Men and the continuations of The Hunger Games, tried his luck with some auteur films and with somewhat smaller films, before leaving Hollywood completely in 2019. Now, however, he has had his great rentrée in Hollywood after two years of absence and has done it in style, with a Netflix film with an unmatched cast , Don’t look up, and pregnant with her first child.

– Jennifer Lawrence shows off pregnancy at the premiere of her new movie with Leonardo DiCaprio

VIEW GALLERY





The actress plays Kate Dibiasky in Don’t look up plays a scientist working on a Ph.D. when she discovers a huge comet coming towards Earth that could potentially wipe out the human species. Your teacher is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, and they have to face the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep. And it adds up and goes on, a whole luxury cast that has made the whole world interested in this film, available on the most used video-on-demand platform. The Director (Adam McKay) has other successful titles, such as The big bet or The vice of power, so his followers they eagerly awaited this film which was recorded precisely in the middle of the pandemic, despite all the restrictions and complications that may have arisen.

– Who’s who in ‘Don’t Look Up’, the movie everyone’s talking about?

VIEW GALLERY





When I was about to start the promotion for Don’t look up, it became known that Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant with her first child with Cooke Maroney, with whom he had married two years before in a romantic ceremony in Rhode Island (United States). Some photographs taken through the streets of New York showed that the pregnancy was already somewhat advanced, something that was more than evident in the interpreter’s first red carpet since September 2019. It was at the beginning of December and in the company of the stellar cast of the film, wearing a spectacular golden dress with a cape of the same tone.

Jennifer Lawrence’s return to the red carpets has undoubtedly been one of the gifts of 2021, despite the fact that everything seems to indicate that it will be something short. She is nominated for the Golden Globe for his interpretation in Don’t look up, but it is yet to be confirmed if we will see it or not at the gala, since it will be a different year marked by COVID and the boycott of the Hollywood International Press Association by various actors; in addition, of course, that she is already in the final stretch of her pregnancy and according to speculation the child could arrive at any moment.

VIEW GALLERY





– The long-awaited return of Jennifer Lawrence: where was the actress?

On the other hand, next year a new film starring JLaw is expected to be released, Red, White and Water, where he will share scenes with Samira Wiley and Russell Harvard, among others; a lower budget movie than Don’t look up, following the pattern that he had already shown before his retirement. What’s more, is run by a woman: In this way, Jennifer advocates for Hollwyood’s tendency to give female filmmakers more opportunities to break with the discrimination that has reigned in the industry. Finally, she has also been announced as the protagonist of the next Adam McKay movie, perhaps to succeed again with the binomial that has already worked with Don’t look up.







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.