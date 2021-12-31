Jennifer Lawrence crashed on the set of “Dont look up” by the explosion of a glass

A technical flaw it almost caused a tragedy in the middle of one of the most important shootings in recent months. Jennifer Lawrence suffered an accident while filming the Netflix blockbuster Don’t Look Up, who co-stars with Leonardo Dicaprio, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Chris Evans. The works they had to be suspended for a while until the actress recovered, so this week the recordings returned.

The place The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, which was initially advanced by TMZ. The publication detailed that Lawrence suffered minor injuries after a controlled explosion blew up several crystals and one hurt his eyelids to the protagonist. Chalamet had also participated in the scene. The injuries suffered by the actress were not serious.

“An explosion was prepared for a trick where the glass had to be broken. But instead of that he hurt Jennifer ”, secured a supply of production to the site Page Six.

The plot of the film directed by Adam McKay is that of two scientists played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who discover that a meteor will hit Earth in six months. To try to stop what could be the end of the world, they do a media tour to try to warn the world what is about to happen, but they find a population unreceptive and skeptical.

In addition to Lawrence and DiCaprio, the film has a cast full of stars What Jonah hill, Rob morgan, Himesh patel, Ariana Grande, Kid cudi, Matthew perry Y Tomer sisley.

How were the last productions of Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence

“The fact that Netflix sees this movie as a world comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way, “said filmmaker McKay, when he began shooting the film.

The filmmaker is a specialist in humorous films in which he mixes action with absurd comedy. Among his greatest successes are Spare cops, starring Will ferrell Y Mark Wahlberg, 2010, and the saga of Anchorman, one from 2004 and the other from 2014, also with Ferrell and with Christina applegate, Paul rudd Y Steve Carell.

Also, McKay’s figure took another boost when won an Oscar by the script of The big bet, in 2016, and when he was nominated for best director for the film The Vice President: Beyond Power, that runs through the history of Dick cheney, in 2019.

The last movie Lawrence worked on was in 2019 in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a very bumpy film commercially that did not have a successful performance in theaters. His next projects are Red, White and Water, which will premiere in 2021; Mob Girl, directed by Paolo Sorrentino; Y Bad blood, in which he will return to work under the command of McKay.