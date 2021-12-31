Jennifer Aniston shows her good relationship with Justin Theroux with funny birthday messages

Jennifer Aniston has been using social networks for a little over a year and a half, but since then the actress of Friends He has not hesitated to share great moments with his co-stars in different series, photographs with friends and even some memories from a long time ago when he began his career in the world of interpretation. And if a few weeks ago he showed that his good friendship with Brad Pitt continues in crescendo, Now he has made it clear that he is not the only ex he has a relationship with. The American took advantage of her profile to congratulate Justin Theroux, who just turned 50 on August 10. In addition to wishing him a happy day with a photograph in which he appears very dressed with his dog, Jennifer has posted another snapshot in which the actor poses without a shirt, with a sports visor and a gold ring, all very hip-hop style . “Truly one of a kind“, she says next to an emoticon of a heart.







Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, a perfect 2.0 relationship between two ex

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were one of the most attractive couples on the film scene, but they unexpectedly ended their marriage in February 2018 when they sent a statement announcing their separation. in which they made it clear that it had been a friendly separation. “Jennifer and Justin are still two good friends who have decided to break up as a couple, although they are looking forward to maintaining their precious friendship,” they explained. Some words that seem to have been fulfilled with the passage of time, since the good harmony between the two has been appreciated on numerous occasions.

This had been Theoux’s first wedding (they were married on August 5, 2015 when they had been dating for about four years, a surprise marriage that took place at their home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles), while for Aniston it was the second. , after her mediatic marriage to Brad Pitt (it lasted five years, from 2000 to 2005). But the truth is that the actress has always known how to draw a positive lesson from her relationships and is convinced that what she has experienced alongside both exes or other couples has been a great learning for her. “I have loved many people. And I love that even the cracks in those loves are still beautiful. I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for each and every one of them“she said to People after confessing that he had managed to transform love into friendship.







The truth is that the relationship between Jennifer and Justin has always been very good. In addition to interacting in some snapshots on social networks, he has also dedicated his profile to congratulate his ex-partner on some occasion: “Congratulations to this fierce woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind and wildly funny“, he wrote in one of them. But it is also that, from the first moment that she created her profile, both already demonstrated that they had that great relationship. In fact, it was Aniston herself who was in charge of letting her know that there was activated your account: “The truth is that she texted me, saying, ‘You haven’t followed me’. I replied: ‘Of course I have followed you!’ But she kept insisting: ‘No, you haven’t done it!’ “Justin confessed with a sense of humor. A small misunderstanding that was solved shortly after when he verified that the interpreter was already part of his followers.





