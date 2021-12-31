Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could have started a relationship in real life | Love 40

Fans of Friends do not believe that, two decades later, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have been able to stop being just friends and give themselves a chance as a couple. After in the special chapter of the return of the series both actors confessed that they were “crazy” for each other, everything indicates that they have approached positions after this meeting full of nostalgia.

As the British magazine explains Closer, the actress who played Rachel Green and the actor who played Ross Geller they would have been spending much more time together than usual since the anniversary episode aired. “After the reunion, it was clear that remembering the past had awakened feelings in both of them and that the chemistry that they had always had to bury was still there. They started texting immediately after filming, and last month, David (Schwimmer) flew in from his home in New York to see Jennifer in Los Angeles”, Assures the publication.

“They have spent time at Jen’s house, where she cooks dinners in the evenings. They have enjoyed some quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also seen drinking wine, deep in conversation, while walking through one of Jen’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear that there was a lot of chemistry between them, “the magazine continues. Although, at the moment it is only a rumor of which no images have been published nor on which the protagonists of this supposed romance have spoken.

Friends fans react to potential romance between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

As expected considering the furor that Friends continues to cause among the public more than two decades after its premiere, social networks have not given credence to these speculations and there are those who assure that they cannot avoid having their illusions with the idea that this information is true and the love story between both actors have crossed the limits of fiction.

From those who wonder if they have finished taking a break (referring to one of the most iconic moments of Friends), to those who wonder how they will have reacted Brad Pitt Faced with these rumors, since the good relationship that the former maintains and even the hints that have sometimes been publicly launched is also widely discussed. In fact, the level of research of some people reaches such an extent that there are those who have found certain parallels with the fact that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have given free rein to their love 17 years later, as has happened with the second chance of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck (Bennifer).

Be that as it may, social networks have been filled with all kinds of memes and compilation of known moments from the series to celebrate the possibility that, finally, Rachel and Ross have been able to end together happily.