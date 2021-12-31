ITunes ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, December 30

Why waste your time browsing for hours in iTunes when the service of streaming Has it already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with the best movies in the United States, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

Four. The French Chronicle

A love letter to the world of journalism, set in the context of the writing of an American newspaper in 20th century Paris, with three interconnected stories.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but interrupts the new villain Vulture in his daily routine and, with him, the most important of Peter’s life will begin to be threatened .

6. The last duel

Set in France in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, the former accusing the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Charles VI decides that the best way to solve the conflict is a duel to the death. Whoever wins will be the winner, however, if the squire does, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

8. Free guy

Guy works as a bank teller and is a cheerful and lonely guy who doesn’t find anything sour on his day. Even if he is held hostage during a bank robbery, he still smiles like nothing. But one day he realizes that Free City is not exactly the city he thought it was. Guy is going to discover that he is actually a non-playable character in a brutal video game.

9. Spencer

Lady Di biopic that tells the story of a crucial weekend in the early 90s, when Princess Diana – named Diana Frances Spencer – decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working and that she needed to deviate from a path. who had put her in the front row to one day be queen .. The drama takes place over three days, on one of her last Christmas holidays at the House of Windsor on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

10. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

Which are the movies that hit iTunes?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.