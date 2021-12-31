“It’s almost sexist”: Nicole Kidman’s tense reaction when asked about Tom Cruise

Just a few days ago, Nicole Kidman he said that while filming the movie The hours I was going through a deep depression. The reason: your complicated separation from Tom cruise. Despite this, this Wednesday the actress, who after her divorce saw her career take off again, made it clear that she has no interest in talking about the actor of Top gun.

Kidman and Cruise met on the set of the movie Thunder days and they were married on December 24, 1990, when she was 23 and he was 28. During the 11 years they were together, they adopted little Isabella and Connor, and occupied the podium of the most revered couples in Hollywood. But nevertheless, 20 years ago they announced their separation, without providing any details about the reasons that led them to make that decision.

Hermeticism led the media to make all kinds of conjecture, but Most of them pointed to Scientology, the cult that Cruise defends tooth and nail, as the great culprit. Out of respect for his adopted children, who decided to stay with their father and also profess that belief, Kidman never gave details on the subject and never revealed if, during the time they were together, she also embraced those precepts.

The truth is that, after that breakup, the two rebuilt their lives. After a brief courtship with Lenny Kravitz, the actress married singer Keith Urban and had their two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The actor, in turn, starred in several media romances; first with Penelope Cruz and then with Katie Holmes, the mother of his daughter Suri.

Kidman is currently promoting Being The Ricardos, the film in which he stars alongside Javier Bardem and which portrays the complex relationship that united Lucille Ball with Desi Arnaz. “It is a romantic and creative relationship that does not work. From there extraordinary things come out and I love that. It fascinates me that it is not a happy ending, “the actress told The Guardian. And I add: “You cannot make people behave the way you want and sometimes you fall in love with someone who will not be the person you will spend the rest of your life with. I think all of this is very easy to identify ”.

Those phrases triggered a question that Kidman deemed sexist. The interviewer wanted to know if that description could also be applied to her relationship with Cruise. “ Oh my God! Absolutely not. No. That was so long ago that it is not in this equation. So no. And I would also ask that they not pigeonhole me that way. It seems almost sexist to me, because I don’t think someone would ask a man that ”, Kidman mused.

In September, the protagonist of Moulin rouge she had decided to talk about that old romance. “I was young. I think that’s what I offered, ”he told Harper Bazaar magazine when asked about the harassment she and Cruise faced in those years. “Maybe I have become a little more fearful, but I always try to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way, “he said.

And he added: “Sometimes I am cautious; I have been hurt many times. But at the same time, I prefer a warm approach rather than a cold one, ”he explained during the note. “My husband, Keith [Urban]He says that when he met me he asked me: ‘How is your heart?’, and I replied: ‘Open’ ”.

In any case, beyond the brief words that Nicole dedicated to her first marriage over time, the most eloquent, perhaps, was the gesture she made when leaving court, the day they finally signed the divorce . The image of Kidman with his head held high, his eyes and fists clenched as he yelled in relief, became a symbol of relief and freedom.