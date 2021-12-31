“It surprises you”: a former world champion praised the possible replacement of Checo Pérez

Checo Pérez It proved that it was the right decision for Red Bull Racing. The Mexican driver was signed at the end of 2020 and conquered the podium five times, including a victory in Baku. However, his stay in the Austrian team has been questioned.

In the aforementioned context, a former world champion spoke out against Checo Pérez. In addition, he explained that it is surprising that the energy drink team did not sign one of the contenders for the seat in the elite cast. The name of the possible replacement of the pilot from Guadalajara has emerged in the spotlight of the press.

The German beat Hamilton in 2016

It was Nico Rosberg, the 2016 F1 champion, who stressed that Pierre Gasly should have a guaranteed seat heading into the 2023 season with Red Bull. The former German pilot spoke out against the presence of Checo Pérez, to whom the contract was extended for 2022.

“Pierre is really unbelievable, to the point where you are surprised that they don’t take him back to the mother team, Red Bull Racing,” the former world champion told “Sky Sports.”

Gasly was endorsed by Rosberg

However, Nico Rosberg acknowledges that it would still be a mystery to know how Gasly would perform in the team of the red bulls. The Frenchman did it in 2019, but did not finish his cycle due to his poor performance.

“You will never know if he can perform under pressure from Red Bull Racing. That’s the big question mark left, and that’s why they didn’t put it back. But in Alpha Thauri he did a phenomenal job, “argued the driver who beat Hamilton in 2016.

Pérez triumphed in Baku and scored three podiums between Turkey and Mexico

Crucial development

The truth is that, in the 2022 season, the technical regulations will change and the cars will have a new aerodynamic foundation. The organizers want the category to be more competitive. In this context, the Mexican pilot will play a key role.

With more than a decade in the premier category of motorsport, Checo Pérez It will be decisive in the development of the new car for the Austrian team.