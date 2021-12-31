It seems that Michael Keaton will replace Ben Affleck as Batman in the DCEU

Warner Bros. Pictures recently released casts for several of its films; One of the biggest surprises was the return of Michael Shannon as General Zod and of Antje Traue like Faora in The Flash, but something that caught a lot of attention is that Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Hunger for Power – 83%), who returns as Batman after three decades in that same film, also appeared as part of the cast of Batgirl.

You may also like: Ben Affleck seems to confirm that he will stop being Batman after the Flash

Given the Batgirl takes place in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the franchise that started in 2013 with The Man of Steel – 55% where Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Accountant – 51%) plays Batman, many expected him to bring Bat Man back to life, but by not appearing as part of the cast of Batgirl, and instead having Keaton, the suspicions began to grow stronger.

As if that were not enough, in October the directors of Batgirl were interviewed at the Dutch VRTNWS station (via Comic Book Movie), and when asked which version of Batman would appear in the film, they only limited themselves to answering “the real one.” Many assumed they were referring to Affleck, but the recent Warner Bros. announcement confirms that it is Michael keaton.

Everything indicates that the rumors, which appeared a year ago, are true, Michael keaton will replace Ben affleck as the main Batman of the DCEU. Last year the sites Batman on Film Y Lights, Camera, Pod made it known, as well as the insider Daniel richtman, but many remained skeptical about it. Richtman recalled on his Twitter recently when he announced that Keaton would be on The Flash and that would replace Affleck:

And people didn’t believe me when I said it back then.

And people didn’t believe me when I said it back then https://t.co/TdZuStkZSU – Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) December 27, 2021

Also read: Christopher Reeve’s Superman and Michael Keaton’s Batman confirmed to be from the same universe

This is sad news for fans of Batman’s Ben affleckBut it is not news for those who keep up with the news, as the actor recently declared that he will no longer make films based on intellectual properties, which of course includes DC Comics.

Rumors had already warned us that in the future we would have only two Batmen in the DCEU, Keaton’s and Robert Pattinson’s (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, High Life – 73%), which we will see for the first time in 2022 with the premiere of The Batman, a film by director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%).

Those who grew up with the two Batman movies starring Keaton, Batman – 72% and Batman Returns – 81% may be very excited to see the actor again in the superhero’s shoes. He, for his part, declared the following to the journalist Kevin McCarthy a few months ago (via The Direct):

[Volver a interpretar a Batman fue] like riding a bike. Interestingly, yes. And also, man, the memories came back … they came pouring back. They did, just as I start to think about the risk Tim took [Burton] and everyone else involved, actually. saying this all the time, it’s true, he started it all …

The way this character will return is through the multiverse, a concept that has already been heavily exploited in the comics, and that DC explored in their series. Crisis on Infinite Earths. At the cinema The Flash It will be the first approach to the multiverse, and Marvel already beat them to it with Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, which brought back the actors Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), and for that reason it has been a massive box office success around the world.

Don’t leave without reading: The Flash: Kevin Smith Says Christian Bale Should Return As Batman For “No Way Home” Moment