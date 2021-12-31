It is an avenue but Michel Leaño has it spoiled and would be the owner in Chivas

Carlos Cisneros would start with Chivas at the start of the 2022 Clausura tournament.

December 30, 2021 22:44 hs

The directive of Chivas could not specify the signing of Alan Mozo or any other right-back, so the technician Marcelo Michel Leaño He would have to use the players he has in the current squad for the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament.

Leaño I would not trust Jesus Sanchez, the only natural right back to have Chivas on campus, and would start the tournament with Carlos Cisneros as a starter in that position despite being a winger or left wing.

According to journalist Jesús Hernández, the “Charal” Cinseros would have his place practically assured to start the tournament as a starter, which would leave him on the bench “Chapo” Sánchez despite having shown some deficiencies in the brand in the match against Necaxa.

Marcelo Michel Leaño’s taste for Cisneros as a winger

Since the arrival of Marcelo Michel Leaño to the bench of the Chivas, Carlos Cisneros became one of the regulars in the lineups of Chivas, because according to Transfermarkt he played in 8 of the 10 matches played by the Flock under the command of Leaño, and played almost twice as many minutes as he did Jesus Sanchez.

