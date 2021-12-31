Intermittent fasting: pros and cons of this new trend to lose kilos quickly

When the Summer Vacation, many of us realize all those extra kilos that we accumulate during the year. That is why we try to lose weight quickly and thus show off our best summer figure.

The intermittent fasting became a trend for lose weight in the shortest possible time, but Is it good for the body? What are the pros and cons?

Read more: What are the benefits of intermittent fasting

Some famous like Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Hugh Jackman, Ben Affleck Y Nicole Kidman They confessed that they stop eating several hours a day to improve their metabolism. Usually fasting consists of eating and then fast for 16.

“This runs counter to what nutritionists have vehemently recommended for years to comply with. food laws: have breakfast first thing and then, continue with the remaining meals (lunch, snack and dinner) “, he indicated Carolina Paula Caligiuri, Degree in Nutrition and Sports Nutritionist (MN 4,797).

Benefits of intermittent fasting

The German Food Society (DGE) affirms that, well done, the fast may be the first step towards a healthier eating.

According to the adepts, fasting activates the autophagy, which removes damaged cells, contributes to the repair and helps the process of body regeneration.

For Blanca Garcia-Orea, clinical nutritionist from Spain and specialized in Digestive and Hormonal Nutrition, the intermittent fasting help to decrease anxiety, the markers inflammation and the triglycerides in blood. Too activates metabolism, retains muscle mass in weight loss and improves insulin sensitivity, among other benefits.

Disadvantages of intermittent fasting

On the other hand, there are several specialists who argue that stop eating is never the best solution for slim down. “Control basal metabolism and adapt the diet to each personDepending on your physical condition and level of overweight, it is the best way to educate your long-term eating habits, ”said Caligiuri.

“Works are published that show Adverse effects and they conclude that fast every other day affects the action of the hormone regulator of blood sugar (insulin) and may increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes“, argument.

Read also: A possible downside to intermittent fasting

In this sense, the specialist clarified that “more research and massive studies are needed to determine the effects of the time of the meals on the metabolism carbohydrates and fats, thus knowing if fasting periods they are more beneficial than a traditional diet ”.

At this time, the World Health Organization has not determined whether the intermittent fasts are valid strategies when it comes to slim down, but it does advocate a healthy diet and lifestyle, where the exercise and the healthy food be the key factors.

Those who should not fast