In the brain of Adam McKay, the director of Don’t Look Up

For three nights in 2018 Adam McKay had serious trouble sleeping. A new report by the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC) had recently been published that warned of a rise of 1.5 ° C in world temperature, and the director of Step Brothers (2008) perceived with anguish that the coverage that the media gave the news was not enough.

In a dialogue with his friend David Sirota, a renowned journalist and columnist, an idea emerged that represented the commotion that united them in the face of the emergency: climate change is like a comet that is going to crash into the world and nobody cares.

Three years later, that premise – made half a joke, half seriously – became the central link in Don’t look up (Don’t look up), the film that just hit Netflix and it rose as the title of the most watched streaming of the moment, as well as one of the films that has most divided critics this year.

The director with Jennifer Lawrence on the set of the film. Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, the comedy follows two astronomers who discovered that a deadly comet will hit Earth in weeks. As the protocol indicates, they alert NASA and then the United States government, led by President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep).

But the pair of scientists does not find reception neither in the Oval Room nor in the industralists nor in the mass mediasuccessively represented by such figures as the tech mogul Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) and the host couple (Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry) from one of North America’s most successful shows.

It is the plot that McKay developed to, in the beginning, shape a comment on climate change and then address the state of the world in dimensions such as fake news, celebrity culture, populist governments and the unfounded mistrust of the science. It seems to be too much for a single film, but the director cannot be blamed for a lack of ambition or insistence: Don’t look up It is the last piece of his recent quest as a director, screenwriter and producer, which took a turn at least five years ago.

Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

Who was known for his work as a writer for Saturday Night Live in the late 1990s, and for effective comedy tapes such as The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) and Step Brothers (2008), decreed the extinction of comedies about heterosexual white men. Or at least the end of his glory days.

“Big and powerful tectonic things started to happen: the financial collapse, the rise of the far right, the climate crisis and growing income inequality. It became almost bizarre to do those old-fashioned comedies and it didn’t make sense at the time, “he explained to The Hollywood Reporter this year.

Under those conclusions, first adapted Michael Lewis’s book about a bunch of wacky Wall Street characters in the midst of the 2007 and 2008 stock market crash, assembling an impressive cast (Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt) and closing in on the story in the key of acid satire. It gave him the first nomination of his career for Best Director at the Oscars and a statuette for Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as recognition from a new breed of audience.

Dick Cheney, George W. Bush’s vice president during his entire term from 2001 to 2009, was his next object of study. Although it reported a less unanimous reception, with the vice president (2018) established himself as one of the greatest critics of American institutions.

Hermanastos. Photo: Columbia Pictures / Ronald Grant Archive

A native of Denver, Colorado, McKay had a transformative experience inside the Upright Citizens Brigade, a Chicago experimental comedy group that he helped found before making the leap to Saturday Night Live. At that time he incorporated improvisation into his work technique, which he has used both in his first comedies and in his most recent feature films.

The director encourages his actors to bring to life moments that are not in the script, as happened in Don’t look up. One example: the scene where the President of the United States greets astronomers in the Oval Room originally spanned 16 minutes and was recorded over two full days, after McKay unleashed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and company.

Ultimately, however, the filmmaker is not so interested in making a round film as in generating conversation. Hence, he quickly came out to mark the point in a Twitter thread after the debut of his latest tape. “We lack awareness, will and action. Without those three things, we are in serious trouble, “he wrote in relation to climate change and the world’s action to stop it.

Left and distant from the figure of Joe Biden, he also analyzes with concern the landscape for culture in today’s world. “It’s just a difficult time to make movies or do series or write books or do what you do. Man, our culture is a lion and a baboon fighting each other. It’s crazy, ”he told The New York Times this year.