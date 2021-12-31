IMSS: Sport, the best preventive medicine (3)

Of course, the IMSS has all the resources to return to the first level in which it was a few years ago, before falling into oblivion by previous administrations. But, for that, everyone’s effort is required to achieve such a noble purpose; And what better opportunity now that there is political will to make the necessary changes and, incidentally, to implement new organizational criteria that respond to the needs of the institution.

Certainly, nothing better than constant exercise and sports to stay healthy, but without forgetting the important basis of any structure: a balanced diet. That pending subject that has not been taught correctly, neither at school, nor at home. And, as is well known, without a good diet nothing is guaranteed in health. Hence the importance that everything must go hand in hand to prevent diseases that can be avoided.

Milenio Diario- Continues: We are proud to say: sport has returned to the IMSS. On December 10, we presented the IMSS 2021 State Sports Award to Martha Paola Estrada, a beach volleyball athlete and Jaime Yeudiel Melgar, a paracyclist. And for this we have the presence of athletes of international stature, such as Héctor Hugo Hernán Segura, Amalia Pérez Vázquez, Guillermo Pérez Sandoval, Mariana La Barby Juárez, Yahel Castillo and Horacio Llamas Gray. There we endorse the conviction of achieving not only the past glory of Social Security, but also surpassing it, so that no one is left behind and no one is left out, betting on sports as the best preventive medicine.

But to become a high-performance athlete, like those who have brought glory to Mexico, and whose IMSS facilities were the “springboard” to achieve its goals, an institutional direction is required that is dedicated to the permanent vigilance of the execution of the plans and programs in charge of said purpose. Of course not all will be high performers, but they could be much more than that if consistency is the norm. And nothing better, as indicated by Mtro. Robledo Aburto: Sports, the best preventive medicine. That is the historical goal of the IMSS: Prevent!

Due to its importance, and for the knowledge of the population, since it is official information, we take up parts of the article Hope in the future, published in Milenio Diario- 12-28-21 and also written by Mtro. Zoé Robledo Aburto, general director of the IMSS. … An institution like the IMSS, with almost 80 years of life, has been there when it has been most needed, in the past and in the present. That is why we believe, in the manner of Cárdenas and Renán, that the IMSS is the future that belongs to reason. The historical reason for treating the pandemic, yes, but without neglecting the care of other ailments.

With the National Strategy for the Recovery of Ordinary Services that was launched in April, external consultation spaces were optimized, appointment recovery modules were used and 14 surgical days were held. This allows us to close 2021 with 80 million family medicine consultations, 13 million specialty consultations and 989 thousand surgeries. If we take 2019 as the last regular year, we will close with 75 percent of what was done in the year before the pandemic. It is estimated that most of the countries in the world will close with 50 percent. To be continue…

