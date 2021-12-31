ILL shown in motion

At the beginning of December just on the occasion of The Game Awards, the first demo that ran on Xbox Series X and S the new Unreal Engine 5 appeared. On the occasion of the new Matrix movie, this demo showed us what the games are capable of. Today’s new consoles, with absolutely spectacular effects and an entire city generated with the techniques and specialties of Epic Games’ own engine. Well now imagine that technology in a horror game. This is ILL.

The striking thing about ILL has not only been that it will be one of the first indie and horror games in Unreal Engine 5 to arrive, but also that in its first presentation they went viral on networks with a simulated video of what the gameplay would be like, which is directly INCREDIBLE. We warn that it is a censored version, here we leave you the link to another fragment, also simulated, but equally amazing.

ILL arrives to demonstrate that the new technology will have its answer

As we said, all this was simulated, something like a “this will be when we finish it”, but we already have the game in motion with a real gameplay in Unreal Engine 5, where we can see the protagonist handle a weapon and even if we do not see enemies, the look and the aesthetics seem to respect what was seen in the previous ones. The studio, called Clout Games, is still working on it and it seems to be at a good pace.

Obviously it is an independent project without funding from any distributor, but we would not be surprised if they achieved it soon, as they promise that it will have real-time transformations with simulated bones, flesh and blood with the new tools of Unreal Engine 5.