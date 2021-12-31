“I’d rather be called Thespian”: Nicolas Cage reveals that he doesn’t like to be called an actor

U.S. – Nicolas Cage he says he would rather not be described as an “actor.” The star of Pig, 57, spoke about his preference, and his extensive career, while on the podcast of the Variety Awards Circuit this week.

To me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar,’ “Cage said. So at the risk of sounding like a pretentious hole, I like the word ‘thespian’ because thespian means that you are entering your heart, or you are entering your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you are bringing something back to communicate with the audience

Cage is currently receiving rave reviews for his performance in Pig, in which he plays Rob, an ex-chef who hunts truffles with his partner pork. When the pig is kidnapped, Rob goes on a rescue mission to get it back. Cage says he’s thankful that the director Michael Sarnoski le has given the opportunity to star in the film, whom the actor refers to as the ‘Archangel Michael’

I learned after a couple of failures that he had been sidelined in the study system; and I was not going to be invited by them, “said Cage, referring to the studios.” I always knew it would take a young filmmaker to come back or recall some movies he had made and know that he might be right for his script and rediscover me. And that’s why it’s not just Michael. He is the Archangel Michael. This wouldn’t be happening if you didn’t have an open mind to say, ‘Come with me.’ “

Cage has experienced a new resurgence in his career. The actor will star in the next film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as a version of himself. Directed by Tom Gormican (Ghosted), the film follows Cage as one of his superfans, a crime boss named Javi (Pedro Pascal), le pays Cage $ 1 million to attend his birthday party, where chaos ensues.

The film also stars Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Neil Patrick Harris, Ike Barinholtz Y Lily Sheen, the daughter of Kate beckinsale Y Michael Sheen.

[‘Nic Cage’] It is a made up version of Nic Cage. The character feels dissatisfied and deals with the rejection that can happen so often in the small town that is Hollywood. It’s not me. I feel pretty good about things, “Cage, 57, told Entertainment Weekly.

In September, Cage told Collider that he “will never see” the movie. He explained: