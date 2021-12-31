“I was looking forward to this role …”: Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ fiancé, revealed that he auditioned for And Just Like That …

U.S-. The fiance of Britney Spears, Sam asghari (actor, model and fitness trainer), revealed in his account of Instagram who auditioned for a role in And Just Like That …, the spin off of the iconic series Sex and the city. The young man published a story in which he said that he did not remain in the casting, and immediately congratulated the actor who finally ended up keeping the role.

“Man, I was looking forward to this role for the Sex and the City, And Just Like That … reboot,” he wrote. Asghari in his first story of Instagram, which was accompanied by a photo of him. “Cheers to the guy who made it! It was a great role, “continued the model in another story, in which he published a photo of the actor in a scene from the long-awaited reboot series of HBO Max.

The role you auditioned for Asghari It was a physical therapist named Travis, who helps Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) put her high heels back on after hip surgery. “And so, three months later, I went back to wearing heels,” says the journalist in the episode after having to change her stilettos for low sandals and socks before the operation.

In March, Spears posted a photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and he dedicated a few words to Instagram. “These are the women who have really inspired my life. Being away from my family and my boyfriend while I was in quarantine was really difficult for me, but the good thing about social networks is that we can connect in a different way that helps us not to feel alone in this crazy world, “he wrote.

And Just Like That …, which premiered on December 9, brings together Parker, Cynthia nixon Y Kristin davis in their papers of Sex and the city. The new series “follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship at 30 to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship at 50,” according to the description of the Program.