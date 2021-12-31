I want to live in a perfume ad or how luxury plays with your emotions

Luxury is dynamic and in recent years it has shed its skin. Fashion philosopher Byung-Chul Ha, author of No-things, (Taurus) -a brilliant essay on the passage from the age of matter to the age of information, often deformational- states that today “the economy of experience replaces the economy of the thing.” The aesthetic content- cultural, or even social, of a merchandise is worth more than this. We choose brands that represent values ​​or symbols because we want to access, not so much to own. It is about the transition from possession to access -from platforms and apps, to immersive art that we allows you to enter the work of Goya or Frida Kahlo, safaris, adventures, escape rooms, aromatic wines or oils and even space travel that makes us feel.

It is the new modality of luxury, whose recovery continues unstoppable. The high end is the European Silicon Valley, since 72% of the world’s luxury comes from Europe. The high-end industry will have a global turnover of 1.1 trillion euros in 2021, practically the same as in 2019 and personal luxury items are already above pre-pandemic levels. According to a report by Eccia (Alliance of European Creative and Cultural Industries), just before the outbreak of COVID-19, this industry accounted for 4% of European GDP and 10% of exports, in addition to two million jobs. job.

Strategic sector

The high-end range is the European ‘Silicon Valley’, since 72% of the world’s luxury comes from Europe

The Christmas West is quick to create a stimulating atmosphere where objects take on greater arrogance. Luxury stores light cinnamon and orange candles, which mixed with the smell of leather transport the buyer to an ethereal state in which their reflection in the window is more beautiful, more distinguished. Why this success with the environments and the experience? Yves Michaud asks in The new luxury (Taurus) admits there are more reasons “than customers are happy to be abused like children at Disneyland.”

The first responds to the ability of technology to control the atmosphere, from temperature to odors or design to give unity and charm to the space, just like the spice stalls in an exotic market. The second motif that Michaud identifies, using Walter Benjamin, is the aesthetics of distraction that is achieved with a set of symbols, references and stimuli that lead to aesthetic pleasure, a multisensory approach close to synesthesia. And finally, the phenomenon of atmospheres of the new luxury, aimed at the middle class, responds to the hedonism of experience that reaffirms the individual in his bubble: “at least we are, in the right sense, among ourselves.”

Rosalía on Instagram. NETWORKS

But isn’t that exactly what the girl who leaves her job at the burger joint with a Tommy Hilfiger hat and Rosalia nails thinks? She is also part of a special club, so when she puts on the hat she feels the vapor of distinction. And this does not happen because of the object itself, but because of the culture of the brand and everything that it encompasses.

Evocation

A perfume is capable of spreading happiness and even transporting for a moment to Polynesia or Fifth Avenue in New York

Spain is an international leader in the sector: it ranks second -behind France- in the export of perfumes. In 2019, sales reached 4,723 million euros, which, according to the Spanish cosmetics and perfumery association Stampa, places fragrances above such emblematic sectors as wine, footwear and olive oil, although little is known. associate the made in Spain perfumer leadership. Today we live the high season of aromatic juices, and they are still one of the most common gifts, because despite their futility they are capable in their narratives of spreading a desire for happiness and even transporting you for a moment to Polynesia or Fifth Avenue. from New York.

Christy Curlington with her husband in Calvin Klein’s Eternity campaign Other sources

His messages contain promise and desire. It is also empowering, as in the commercial for Scandal by Jean Paul Gaultier, shot in Paris and starring Irina Sayek, a prime minister who leaves the disco, changes in the car and arrives at the Elysee while it is playing. Bad girls by Donna Summer. In the case of Scandal pour homme, a boxing and sex session is capable of tilting the Toure Eifeel.

In department stores, the jars are usually photographed with indirect light and a glacier or hazy blue background, always projected towards infinity. Isn’t it a spiritual representation? From a need for elevation, a devoted plea that our lives resemble a perfume ad like Calvin Klein’s classic Eternity depicting love scenes on a north beach, with Cristy Turlington and her real-life husband, Ed Burns, who convey truthfulness in their hugs.

Natalie Portman stars in the Miss Dior ad Dior

Just like Natalie Portman as she sings Cry baby in a truck full of flowers and afterwards she allows herself to be wrapped around her waist by the embrace of a man in a boat: infinite blue, life with an open smile. So much so that you want to stay and live in the ad, until the voice of reality returns fleetingly: how miserable Janis’s life was, and look where, now it sounds at the end of the year while Miss Dior receives her shower of happiness thanks to a luxury blockbuster. Like all perfume commercials, the end product is achieved by dint of the tired feet of the production assistants, the heavy cranes of the cameras, or the callused hands of the manager.





Read also

Joana bonnet

The Miss Dior advertisement was filmed in Australia, due to Covid restrictions: the actress was filming there, directed by the director Manu Cossu. And she wears a Millefiori embroidered dress, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, whose bow was made on a very old loom, with almost 400 different threads that represent 12,000 crosses per square centimeter. Pure luxury. Portman, imbued with the spirit of the juice distilled with the most exquisite flowers from the fields of Grasse, tells us with a smile to stay awake: Wake up for Love! Wake up for Beauty! and we are able to listen to it for 40 seconds. Because the new luxury is capable of lightening reality what an orgasm lasts. Happy New Year!