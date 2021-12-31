‘I want to be a benchmark for the Mexican National Team as I was in Cruz Azul’

After getting the ninth with Blue Cross, Luis Romo will become a brand new reinforcement of Monterrey for him Closing 2022, a team with which it will seek to consolidate itself in the Mexican team facing the World Cup Qatar 2022.

“I want to become a reference in Selection as I was in Blue Cross, I have not been able to play at my best level with Selection and it is a wish that I want to fulfill now, because I want to be in a World Cup and play as much as possible, “he said. blunt to RECORD.

Although play in Striped It could mean goodbye to the European dream blunt stands firm in one day emigrate to Old continent.

“Europe is a dream that is still there and I will continue fighting to get out and I will achieve it,” he added.

On the other hand, and on a more personal level, the midfielder tells us what he enjoys the most about the Christmas season.

“Don’t worry, I always like to spend it with my family, relaxing with the children and above all, keeping that illusion of gifts alive for them. I did not have the opportunity for them to leave me gifts or something beautiful and decorated, so I like that they feel that Christmas spirit, “he explained.

Despite the strong character with which he is known on the field and his strength to fight each ball with Blue Cross and with the Mexican team, the midfielder acknowledged that the innocence of children at this time of year is something he would like to keep in his daily life.

“I really like that they go to sleep early with the illusion that something beautiful will appear the next day, the truth is that I try a lot for them, I love seeing them happy and living with that innocence that I would still like to have”, concluded.

Luis Romo He has been known for being a footballer very close to his family, starting with his wife who accompanies him on every adventure like his parents, who proudly wear the jerseys he uses blunt in each presentation with the Mexican team and soon with the Scratched.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: SAMBUEZA: ‘I’M GOING TO STRIVE TO BE IN THE MEXICAN TEAM’