Hulu ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, December 30

Get the most out of your leisure time.

Hulu has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking it is updated in real time.

These are Top 10 Most Wanted Movies in America:

one. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unwavering justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

two. World War Z

When the world begins to be invaded by a legion of the undead, Gerry Lane, an expert United Nations investigator, will try to prevent the end of civilization in a race against time and destiny. The destruction to which the human race is subjected leads him to travel the entire world looking for the solution to stop this horrible epidemic.

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Four teenagers are sucked into a video game, in which they become avatars of archetypal characters. There they will live multiple adventures, while they look for how to get out of there to return to their world.

Four. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated as an elf there, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. However, he manages to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is on Santa Claus’s blacklist. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

5. Sicario: the day of the soldier

The war against drug cartels has intensified on the US-Mexico border as they have entered the business of trafficking in people, bringing Islamic terrorists onto American soil. To deal with this new dirty war, Federal Agent Matt Graver plans an idea for the cartels to fight each other. To do this, he will once again recruit the volatile mercenary Alejandro Gillick for the dangerous mission… Sequel to ‘Sicario’ (2015).

6. She Ball

Avery Watts joins a street basketball league to try to save the Inglewood Community Center, while also taking care of his seven-year-old daughter. (FILMAFFINITY)

7. RIPD Deadly Police Department

Cops from another world hunt down monstrous spirits who try to escape the final judgment by hiding among the living. When they discover a plan that could end all life, they must work to restore cosmic balance.

8. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Prequel to the trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”, the work of JRR Tolkien. In the company of the wizard Gandalf and thirteen dwarves, the hobbit Bilbo Baggins sets out on a journey through the land of the elves and the forests of the trolls, from the dungeons of the orcs to Lonely Mountain, where the dragon Smaug hides the treasure of the Dwarves. Finally, in the depths of the Earth, he finds the One Ring, a hypnotic object that will later be the cause of so many bloody battles in Middle Earth.

9. 12 brave

A CIA special forces team is dispatched to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks to dismantle the Taliban. After secretly entering the country, they must ride their enemies through the mountainous terrain and attempt to capture Mazar-i-Sharif. But they are soon outnumbered and caught in a dangerous situation, with their lives in grave danger.

10. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre, the banker of terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd, the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Hulu, of course!

Hulu’s intention is for users to recognize its most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.