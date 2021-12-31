How to update to version 18.80.0 of WhatsApp Plus | Techno Doctor | Magazine

WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial version of the classic messaging application.

WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial version of the classic messaging application, as it is a different option from traditional WhatsApp. It has an innovative design and some details that the original version does not have. In addition, it can be customized to the taste of each user.

However, the problem that some users of the application have faced is that the latest WhatsApp updates have restricted the use of unofficial versions. The account can be suspended by WhatsApp from Facebook as it is not an official platform, and the number can be permanently blocked from the system without being able to be recovered.

The last version from WhatsApp Plus 2021 (December 24) is the version 18.80.0, whose novelties are the new dynamic themes and other minor corrections in WhatsApp PLUS.

Update WhatsApp PLUS

Before update WhatsApp Plus It is advisable to make a backup copy (Settings> chats> Backup), in this way the conversations will not be lost.

There are several websites to download WhatsApp Plus without too much trouble. But they must always have security and a padlock to avoid possible installation of malware on the device:

Each of them always gives you the latest version of WhatsApp Plus. (I)