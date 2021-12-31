How many beer can you drink if you have diabetes

The diabetes is one of the most worrisome diseases in the world due to the number of lives it takes per year, patients must have control over each food and drink they consume, for example, the beers or any other alcoholic beverage. Do youHow many glasses or bottles of alcohol can you drink?

In July 2021, the

INEGI

reported that the diabetes It was one of the three main causes of death in Mexico, in front of this there were only heart diseases and COVID-19 infections. For this reason, more social campaigns have been launched in order to educate people to carry out medical check-ups and have a control if it is suffered diabetes.

Expert doctors point out that diabetes It occurs when the production of insulin is abnormal according to the body of the person, the pancreas can produce more or less amount than normal affecting the levels of sugar that are stored in the liver.

On these dates, beware of excesses! Here we leave you some simple dietary rules to maintain and control the #glycemia more stable ⬇️ 🔹Avoid added sugars

🔹Controls the degree of cooking of pasta and rice

🔹Combines proteins, carbohydrates, fats and fiber pic.twitter.com/mT8mvv7D32 – Diabetes Foundation (@fundiabetes) December 27, 2021

For this reason, products high in sugar should be controlled in the diet of patients with diabetes, as is the case with the beer.

How many beers can a person with diabetes consume?

Doctors point out that beer provides exorbitant amounts of soluble fiber, minerals and polyphenolic, but its carbohydrate contributions could be dangerous for a person with diabetes because these break down into simple sugars.

When the beer or any other alcoholic beverage enters the body, the liver is responsible for eliminating these simple sugars found in the blood, a biological process known as glycemia.

This turns out to be normal in people who do not have

diabetes

, but the situation changes with a patient with this disease, because the rapid drop in glucose affects their state of health and can cause hyperglycemia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a woman with diabetes you can ingest about a 360 milliliter serving of beer a day, while a man two servings.

Symptoms of diabetes vary depending on how high your blood glucose level is. Some people, especially those with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, may not experience symptoms. In type 1, symptoms tend to come on quickly and be more intense. pic.twitter.com/hSIZQ4YptY – @HospitalCivil (@HospitalCivil) November 10, 2021

Dangers of suffering from diabetes and drinking beers or alcoholic beverages

When patients with diabetes they drink beers in excess or any other alcoholic beverage, then they run the risk of altering their blood sugar levels.

This can lead to ceoacidosis, leading to a coma or death.

