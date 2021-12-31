How is the profile of the Covid-19 patient admitted to the ICU?

Health personnel attending to a patient with COVID admitted to the ICU.

The profile of the patient with covid admitted to the ICU in the Balearic Islands at this time corresponds to people under 60 years with obesity or chronic diseases.

This has been communicated by the head of the Intensive Care Unit of the Son Espases University Hospital, Julio Velasco, who has detailed, this Thursday, that patients they are “younger” than in the first waves of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Islands.

For this reason, he has demanded that young people “must take care of themselves because gravity is the same“However, he has commented that they hardly need mechanical ventilation and they are admitted to the ICU for fewer days, something that helps to give more discharges and accept admissions with which a balance is established.

Despite this, Velasco has recognized the harshness of the situation, in which they have been working for almost two years, so many professionals start to get tired. “We must continue,” he stressed.

In fact, the managing director of Son Espases, Josep Pomar, has reported that, currently, the hospital center maintains a “balanced situation” between the number of admissions and discharges.

Despite recognizing having spent “hard weeks” Because there were many admissions and surgical activity, Pomar has stressed that right now Son Espases has guaranteed the service because there is a decrease in operations and consultations due to Christmas.

“We are on the regular schedule for these parties. We have not canceled permits or vacations to the personnel with which we are like other years “, has claimed, at the same time that it has indicated the consensus in the maintenance of the activity.

New Salut website for contact registration

Regarding the agreed measures this Wednesday at the Conference of Presidents, the director of IBSalut, Juli Fuster, has highlighted the importance of both vaccination and use of the mask, hand washing and maintenance of social distance.

Regarding the management of the pandemic and the pressure of Primary Care, Fuster has advanced that Salut prepares a web to automate certain processes such as the contact record. This system will be presented by the Department shortly.

However, the director of IBSalut has demanded “a bit of tranquility” from citizens: “There is always priority to communicate positive results, with which if there is a little delay it is because it will be negative “.

Finally, Fuster recalled the reinforcement in Primary Care with emergency points in health centers and PAC, as well as the creation of an additional unit of 061 in Palma.