How do they affect the collapse of the SNS?

Be in cnarrow contact with a covid positive As of today, it does not entail isolation if vaccinated in accordance with the epidemiological strategy established by the Ministry of Health. A protocol that is also transferred to the health field, by allowing patients to professionals with complete guideline continue exercising in front of those not vaccinated, who must keep a 10 day quarantine.

This, in terms of care, supposes a “added overload” for professionals immunized with the full regimen, by having to take on the work of his colleagues on leave and by tightening even more “the templates”, already “very decimated” due to a significant number of infections. “The main and basic problem is the structural deficit of staff of these professionals in all health services that, in full sixth wave and with the contagions triggered, it causes a growing healthcare overload and tension “, they clarify from the Nursing Union (Satse).

However, the percentage of doctors and nurses still not vaccinated is very small. “Almost testimonial” in the case of doctors, as he explains to Medical Writing, Manuela García, second vice president of the Collegiate Medical Organization, and “residual” when it refers to the Nursing community.

From Satse, they assure that there are many services in which “all personnel are vaccinated” so that the “differentiation between unvaccinated and vaccinated nurses would not be relevant for practical purposes and therefore does not represent a notable problem”.

The managers attest to the low percentage of unvaccinated in hospitals, although they recognize that this percentage of ‘anti-vaccines’ and the impact it has on quarantines because it is close contact “has repercussions and costs and it is unfair in the organization“.” The quarantines are being produced by community contacts, “they explain, although the use of PPE in health centers it has made it possible to minimize risks from the labor point of view.

Even so, as responsible, they consider that they must “accept the iIndication of quarantine and freedom of choice of vaccination“, being” decisions that are above their criteria. “From the Spanish Society of Health Directors (SEDISA), they believe that isolates” should not be treated differently from other medical leave that affect specific populations. ” , forcing to “organize and manage minimizing the impact”.

More covid tests than recommended

However, Satse is in favor of “extreme vigilance” in professionals who have been close contact to ensure patient safety. In this sense, it proposes that “diagnostic tests be performed more frequently than recommended, that is, one at the beginning and another at seven days as stated by Public Health. Satse sees it as “absolutely essential” that all health services “guarantee adequate surveillance and monitoring of the health of the health workers who continue to work to avoid any risk to themselves and to the patients.”