Home entertainment

EMILY IN PARIS

The first season Emily in Paris became a tremendous success, despite its light tone and abuse of the stereotypes of the French.

The second season it maintains the tone and rhythm of the first, with colorful locations, costumes, music and a very well achieved production.

This time Emily is trapped in a love triangle, which without giving many spoilers again includes her neighbor the chef, played by Lucas Bravo.

Although the series will be liked by the fans of the first part, the biggest problem in its continuation falls on Emily herself, who despite the charisma of the actress Lily Collins is still a character who despairs because of the decisions she makes.

The supporting cast is very well used in this second round, especially Ashley Park, who has many opportunities to show off her extraordinary voice. The actress was nominated for a Tony for her role as Gretchen Wieners in the musical Mean Girls.

But without a doubt the most striking and enigmatic character is Sylvie, Emily’s French boss, extraordinarily played by the actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who this time has a very interesting arc.

In the second half of the season is when the series takes off and obviously the cliffhanger leaves you wanting a third season.

Emily in Paris serves as simple entertainment, and that is sometimes greatly appreciated.

SERENITY

Written and directed by Steven Knight and starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou and Jason Clarke, the film at first glance seems like a passionate intrigue in the style of film noir from the first half of the last century. But nothing is what it seems. The real theme is another that gives clues throughout the story, but it is evident at the moment that the story has an unexpected twist (which I am not going to reveal here because it is a spoiler) that gives it meaning. And that is where adult viewers are going to feel puzzled and the youngest ones will understand it perfectly. The problem with the plot of the fisherman obsessed with a tuna who receives a bold and risky proposal from his ex-wife, is that both the script and the director fail to bridge a couple of narrative bumps that make the speech boring. However, the technical workmanship and the cast are good. It’s worth it for its originality, that makes up for its tedious moments.