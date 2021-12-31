Here we go again! The lines for covid tests return (photos)

This Thursday, CDMX government authorities reported an increase in cases. This is what the lines for free trials look like

This Thursday, CDMX government authorities reported an increase in cases. This is what the lines for free tests look like at kiosks and clinics.

After several weeks in which these sites seemed almost empty, the lines returned to take the rapid tests both in the kiosks, as well as in laboratories and clinics in the city.

In the modules installed by the CDMX government, people begin to arrive from an early hour to take a shift and take the test with the hope of being negative.

In social networks, users have reported a greater influx in pharmacies and medical laboratories where antigen and PCR tests are carried out.

According to a report by Millennium, Chilangos have to wait up to 40 minutes to be able to take a test in the health centers of the capital.

At the health center located in the Doctores neighborhood, workers pointed out that the number of people who have come in recent days has increased and that the available tests are the same.

Cases increase in CDMX

This Thursday, Eduardo Clark from the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP) pointed out at a press conference that there is an increase in positive cases, however, hospitalizations continue to decline and are still at historical lows in what goes from the pandemic.

“We remain at minimal levels of hospitalizations and we do not see a rebound,” Clark said.

He explained that where a “slight increase” has been seen is in the number of positive cases detected in kiosks and centers where free tests are carried out, with a positivity of about 20%.

However, he pointed out that this increase has not been reflected in an increase in the most serious version of covid.

Given the increase in cases, the CDMX government is analyzing the possibility of distributing self-diagnostic tests to detect the virus, which consist of a nasal scraping.

Olivia López, head of the local Ministry of Health, said that they are analyzing how the follow-up would be given to these people so as not to lose the information of those who test positive.

He also pointed out that in the next few days the number of kiosks and free tests carried out in the city will increase.

“Yes, we are surely going to expand the Macro kiosks. We had one per mayor’s office, surely we will not deploy all 16 at the beginning, it would be half and also testing this type of tests that are already approved and that are useful for rapid diagnosis, “said the official.

