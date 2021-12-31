Healthy diets that are not extreme: Mediterranean, flexitarian and Nordic

As if that were not enough, the Mediterranean diet promotes the consumption of this type of oil and, especially, as an option over butter. In this eating pattern, the consumption of products such as red meat, sweets and eggs is reduced.

Its biggest benefits? Helps to lose weight, control blood pressure and hypercholesterolemia, while delaying cognitive decline. The regular practice of physical exercise along with this type of healthy diets it also offers protection against chronic diseases such as diabetes or Alzheimer’s. It is an excellent option to stay healthy!

The Mediterranean diet also takes into account the typical recipes of these places and made with seasonal products. Getty Images

Flexitarian diet

This includes those people who generally eat a vegetarian diet, but that occasionally, they integrate meat and fish, specifically, those who eat meat more than 1 time a month, but less than 1 time a week. In addition, prioritize the abundant consumption of plant products such as vegetables, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

In the last 5 years, according to a study by the Oxford University, it has been shown that people are increasingly interested in adopting healthy diets with or without less meat consumption, and since vegetarianism is a widely established dietary model, the sale and consumption of vegan or vegetarian products is too.

These types of products also facilitate the decisions of flexitarians, since they have a greater offer of meatless products.

And if we talk about its benefits, this type of healthy diet has shown positive effects on weight loss and the prevention of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Carried out in the medium and / or long term, it also implies greater satiety, caloric deficit and an increase in total caloric expenditure.