He revealed it himself! Uriel Antuna was in agreement with Santos Laguna until Cruz Azul appeared

The Brujo himself revealed in a video that his destination for the Closing 2022 was in the Lagunera region.

One of the novels of the winter transfer market was the one he starred in Uriel Antuna, who will finally join the ranks of Cruz Azul for the 2022 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX. However, the footballer who is leaving the Chivas de Guadalajara also sounded for Club América, and now he himself revealed that he could have had another destiny.

After the end of the championship, the possibility of a barter between the Sacred Flock and the Eagles, where the ‘Brujo’ would arrive in Coapa in exchange for Sebastián Córdova. However, the negotiations ended up falling apart, Tigres took the former Americanist and in the pearl of Guadalajara they had to face a new management.

Finally, the winger ended up leaving for La Maquina while Roberto Alvarado dressed as Rojiblanco. But the surprise for the fans occurred in the last hours, when a video was released where the footballer himself indicated that he was tied up to play for another club.

In the images you can see Uriel antuna playing with his son while chatting with his wife, Penelope Garcia, about how his football future was defined. After so much insistence, the attacker reveals that he already had everything closed to reinforce Santos Laguna, a club where he is also a youth squad.

Finally the Cruz Azul, who has had a hectic transfer period, and in the next few days the signing of the soccer player from the Mexican National Team would be made official. Will cement fans get mad at this?