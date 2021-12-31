He got smaller in Rayados and Javier Aguirre already has 3 replacements to forget him

December 31, 2021 · 2:36 p.m.

As a coach, Javier Aguirre He has vast years of experience and a path followed by international clubs, such as Atlético de Madrid, Osasuna de Pamplona, ​​Leganés, among others.

For this reason, there is no doubt that he has a well-trained eye on the decisions he makes for the interior of his squad and for this reason, he has come to give a shake in Striped with a significant loss but that does not take away the sleep.

Already Multimedios Deportes gives as a fact the departure of the team of Carlos ‘Charly’ Rodríguez, the team’s youth squad who since 2019 has shown a low level and shrunk when he had to take the leap in quality that he undoubtedly has.

Aguirre’s 3 replacements to forget Charly

Javier Aguirrre It already has the necessary players to take the place of Carlos Rodríguez, and these would be Luis Romo, Rodolfo Pizarro who would arrive at the club as reinforcements, as well as Ponchito González, a player who already belongs to the team and can occupy that position on the pitch. .

