HBO ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of today’s most watched movies Wednesday, December 29

one. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

two. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Carrying out his threat, Grindelwald escapes from custody and has begun gathering followers, most of whom are unsuspecting his true intentions: raising pureblood wizards to reign over all non-magical creatures. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that await. The lines are drawn as love and loyalty are put to the test, even among the closest friends and family, in an increasingly divided magical world.

3. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his costume changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and the Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

Four. Matrix

Thomas Anderson leads a double life: by day he is a programmer at a major software company and by night a hacker named Neo. His life will never be the same again when mysterious characters invite him to discover the answer to the question that keeps him from sleeping: what is the Matrix?

5. Christmas is canceled

Emma’s father and her high school friend start dating, so she embarks on a mission to break up the happy couple.

6. Fantastic beasts and where to find them

Year 1926. Newt Scamander has just completed a journey around the world to find and document an extraordinary selection of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stop on his way, where he could have arrived and departed without incident … but not for a Muggle named Jacob, a basket case of magic and the escape of some fantastic creatures from Newt, who could cause trouble on the wizarding world and Muggle world.

7. Matrix Reloaded

The machines advance unstoppably towards Zion in their quest to destroy all humanity and all the ships prepare for the hard battle. Neo along with Morpheus and Trinity look for the path of the chosen one within the Matrix to defeat the machines and they encounter unexpected difficulties: agent Smith has returned and not only that, other programs within the Matrix will try to end his mission. Meanwhile Neo will have to adapt to real life and the fame of being the chosen one.

8. The Godfather

Don Vito Corleone, known within underworld circles as ‘The Godfather’, is the patriarch of one of the five families that ruled Cosa Nostra in New York in the 1940s. Don Corleone has four children: a girl, Connie and three boys; Sonny, Michael and Fredo. When the Godfather reclines to intervene in the narcotics business, a bloody fight of violent episodes begins between the different families of organized crime.

9. A promising young woman

Cassie had a bright future ahead of her until an unexpected event cut short her career. Now nothing in his life is what it seems: he’s smart, he’s bold, and he lives a double life at night. Cassie has the opportunity to make amends for everything that went wrong in her past … by taking revenge on the culprits.

10. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his disgusting uncles, the Dursleys and their obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is approaching and he has little hope of receiving a gift, as no one ever remembers him. However, just days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in strident green ink breaks the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and so were his parents.

