Hardly criticized: Katy Perry and her controversial hygiene habit that fans will not forgive

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, known professionally as Katy Perry, is an American singer, songwriter, and television judge. The singer has spent several years in her career from her beginnings singing in the church until her great rise to fame in 2008 with her second album, “One of the Boys”, a pop rock album that contains the controversial number one song. from the United States “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot’n Cold”. But as usual, where there are celebrities and talent there are also critics and this time it is the turn of Perry.

Recently Katy has become a mother to her first daughter Daisy Dove Bloom daughter of the also famous actor, Orlando Bloom. Katy, who with the music videos of her songs “Roar” and “Dark Horse” became the first artist to have multiple videos that reached one billion views on Vevo; She has had a somewhat busy life since the birth of her daughter, which is why she no longer has so much time to take care of her image.

While the English actor, Orlando Bloom and the singer are engaged yet are not legally married. However, they are both very good parents since they usually share the housework and take care of their daughter to try to form a happy family. This takes a long time so Katy Perry You’ve had to neglect your personal hygiene a bit in order to give your baby, just seven months old, more care.

The fiancee of Orlando Bloom confessed in a recent episode of the American television program “American Idol”, in which she is a judge; that since she became a mother she has had to neglect her image a bit, leading her to stop shaving her legs. In this regard, the singer told a contestant on the television program “As a new mother, I don’t have much time so I stopped shaving my legs.”

Image: The Intransigent

Clearly the life of Perry She took a 180 ° turn after becoming the mother of her daughter Daisy, since from now on the singer has new priorities beyond her physical appearance and public criticism. In addition, the musical star continued to speak and flatter the contestant by saying, “… But when you were singing, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Chills all over the body! It was incredible”. Katy Without any problem, he showed his fellow judges his growing beauty by stretching his legs on the table. This shows us that Perry he is not afraid of criticism much less of making a fool of himself.