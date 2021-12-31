George Clooney the famous with, more EXGIRLS in Hollywood? Here the list

The list of ex-girlfriends of George Clooney may be longer than that of Luis Miguel, because the “silver fox” showed for years that he has a special eye for beautiful and talented women (there are many in this world) and this Thursday, at 60 years old, we do a count of the names of their conquests.

Since the 80’s George Clooney He has loved as many women as an epic old school romance novel. But it all ended with a ring on the finger of the human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin.

Here is the definitive list of Clooney’s old loves

80s: Dedee Pfeiffer

In the 1980s Clooney dated actress Dedee Pfeiffer (right), sister of the famous Michelle Pfeiffer.

1989: Kelly Preston

Around 1998 Clooney began seeing John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, the couple even sharing custody of a pet pig, Max, who died in 2006.

Talia Balm

Before marrying John Slattery of Mad Men, Talia Balsam arranged for Clooney to walk down the aisle in Las Vegas in 1989. Sadly, he didn’t and the couple divorced in 1993.

1993: Kimberly Russell

For three years, George had a crush on actress Kimberly Russell. The couple met in a Martini commercial.

1995: Karen Duffy

In 1995 George Clooney reached the Emmy Awards with former MTV veejay Karen Duffy. Rumors were circulating that the couple was an article.

1996 – 1999: Celine Balitran

From 1996 to 1999, George Clooney fell in love with Celine Balitran, whom he met when she was a waitress.

1999-2000: Lucy Liu and Charlize Theron

Charlies Angels actress Lucy Liu is rumored to be one of George Clooney’s former loves, though it was never confirmed. The couple grew closer around the year 2000 and were even photographed by paparazzi sharing a New Years kiss.

Though rumors also circulated that Clooney had his eyes on none other than Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron that same year.

2001-2006: Renée Zellweger, Krista Allen and Lisa Snowden

In 2001, it was Renée Zellweger’s turn to be the center of the “Who’s Dating George Clooney” rumor. The couple maintained that they were “just good friends.”

Actress Krista Allen, who met Clooney on the set of her movie, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, was Clooney’s next love interest. The couple were on and off from 2002 to 2006.

2007-2008: Sarah Larson

Between 2007 and 2008, George Clooney dated former model and cocktail waitress Sarah Larson, who says of the relationship: “It was quick” (Larson told Access Hollywood about their breakup).

“You know, breakups are tough, but people, we move on, we move on to other things.”

2009-2011: Elisabetta Canalis

George Clooney then went on to Italian beauty Elisabetta Canalis, who was his main lady from 2009 to 2011.

2011-2013: Stacy Keibler

Obviously needing a steady hand when it comes to love, George Clooney repaired his broken heart with former professional wrestler Stacy Keibler, whom he met at an Oscars party. The couple broke up in mid-2013 – find out why here.

2013 – Amal Alamuddin

Just a few weeks later, in October 2013, Clooney was first photographed with attorney Amal Alamuddin and the rest is history.

