George Clooney and Ben Affleck work together again

A family drama starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney brings these two great stars of their generation together again in “The Tender Bar.”

Fiction is the first film adaptation for JR Moehringer’s memoir. The film focuses its attention on the emotions of its main characters, especially in the absence of a father figure.

Both filmmakers have wanted to work together for a long time. It must be for that reason that Clooney by signing the project immediately put Affleck on his list of candidates to star in it, according to international portal reviews.

It is a moving story of a fatherless boy who seeks to give voice to his own destiny. It has a script written by William Monahan (“The Departed”). Initially the novel was to be adapted by Sony with Theodore Melfi (‘Hidden Figures’) as director, but after shelving the project, it was Amazon who acquired his rights shortly after.

Affleck will be seen in the shoes of an uncle who could be a bad influence, but turns out to be the most important father figure in the life of the protagonist. In addition to the renowned actor, the film has stars such as Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Daniel Ranieri, Ron Livingston, among others.

Before its premiere, “The Tender Bar” had its worldwide release during the London Film Festival on October 10, 2021.

“Midnight sky”

George Clooney’s last job as a director was in “Midnight sky”, a film that Netflix will release this month and that stars George Clooney himself along with Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler and David Oyelowo.

It tells a post-apocalyptic story that follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic who tries to contact a spaceship that, in turn, attempts to return to Earth.

The tape was finished recording just before the confinements in the world began. “” It became clear that what the story was really developing was our desperate need to be at home, close to the people we love, “said the actor in foreign press conference.