From Philippe of Edinburgh to Anne Rice, the most significant deaths of 2021

East 2021 several occurred significant deaths internationally, among them, the farewells to the prince Philip of Edinburgh already the writer Anne Rice.

Characters from the musical field, such as Charlie Watts, also said goodbye this year; and Mexicans like Carmen Salinas, who recently died.

Here a count of the most significant deaths of 2021:

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

One of the most significant deaths in 2021 was that of the prince philip, duke of edinburgh at 99 years of age, on April 9.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband left King Edward VII Hospital after being hospitalized for four months for a heart infection.

Prince Philip became the longest-lived royal consort in the history of the British Royal Crown with more than 70 years alongside Queen Elizabeth II who came to the throne in 1952.

In 2017, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh retired from his public activities after having participated in more than 22 thousand official events.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leaves the hospital (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP)

Jessica walter

On March 24, 2021, the American actress Jessica walter , known for her role as Lucille Bluth in ‘Arrested Development’, he died at the age of 80.

The actress died in her sleep at her home in New York but the causes of her death remain publicly unknown.

Jessica Walter earned recognition from the entertainment industry by being awarded an Emmy for her starring role in “Amy Prentiss” and for “Arrested Development” she received another pair of nominations.

Jessica walker (Netflix)

Ray Reyes

Ray Reyes , former member of the musical group Menudo, he died on April 30, 2021 for a fall after receiving a massive heart attack.

The family also reported that Ray Reyes began to struggle with his heart because it was growing and they said that many of his relatives have died of massive heart attacks.

Kevin clark

On May 26 the world of cinema mourned after the death at 32 years of Kevin clark , known for playing Freddy Jones in the movie ‘School of Rock’.

The actor and musician Kevin Clark was run over in a suburb of the city of Chicago, by a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 20-year-old woman, while on a bike ride.

Kevin Clark, in ‘School of Rock’, played Freddy Jones, the drummer and one of the most prominent children in the film; later, he devoted himself to his studies and music.

Robert Downey Sr.

This 2021 we also say goodbye to the actor and filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who he died in New York on July 7, after having battled Parkinson’s disease for five years.

Robert Downey Jr’s father was 85 years old when he died in his sleep at his home in New York City.

Robert Elias Jr., better known as Robert Downey Sr. began working in the entertainment industry from the 1950s to 2011 and was noted for directing films such as ‘Putney Swope’.

Robert Downey Sr and Jr. (Mexico Agency)

Joey jordison

On July 26, 2021, the world of music and metal suffered a great loss, with the death of Joey Jordison, former Slipknot drummer, at 46 years of age.

The death of Joey Jordison It was confirmed by his family, who, although they did not detail the causes, said that everything happened while the artist was sleeping.

Although he was mostly known for his role in Slipknot, he separated from the band in 2013 due to circumstances that are still a mystery, as they never clarified what happened.

Charlie watts

The drummer for The Rolling Stones, Charlie watts , he died on August 24 at age 80 in a London hospital.

Charlie Watts would have undergone an operation that forced him to withdraw from the tour with the band in the United States, but no details were given of the cause of his death.

The Rolling Stones was born in London in April 1962 by Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman and Ian Stewart, to become one of the largest and most influential rock bands.

Charlie watts (Victoria Will / Victoria Will / Invision / AP)

Willie garson

American actor Willie garson , famous for playing Stanford Blatch on the series ‘Sex and the City’, died on September 21 at the age of 57.

Willie garson he died cancer and at that time, he was part of the cast of And Just Like That …, the reboot of Sex and The City.

James michael tyler

James michael tyler , Gunther in the series ‘Friends’, died on October 24 at the age of 59, having suffered from stage 4 prostate cancer since 2018.

Through the official account on Instagram of “Friends”, the American entertainment company Warner Bros expressed its condolences after the death of the actor.

Marília Mendonça

On November 5, Marília Mendonça , a Brazilian singer, died in a plane crash along with four other people after the plane in which he was traveling crashed.

His destination was the state of Minas Gerais to offer a concert. His death He moved the whole country because he was at the height of his career.

After his death, on social networks they compared the case with Jenni Rivera, as it was similar to the one that left the band singer dead.

Marília Mendonça (mariliamendoncacantor / Instagram)

Mick rock

Mick rock , the photographer of the great legends of music, died on November 19 at the age of 72 in the United States, without knowing the cause.

Mick’s work began to gain prominence in 1970 when he made several portraits of David Bowie and was known as ‘the man who photographed the 70s’.

Mick Rock photographed almost all of the great music legends of the ’70s like Syd Barrett, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Queen, The Sex Pistols, The Ramones, Blondie, and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Abel rocha

On November 26 he died Abel rocha , voiced by Sheng Long in ‘Dragon Ball’ for Mexico.

The causes of death of Abel Rocha were not disclosed, but it is said that it was natural death, due to his advanced age.

In addition to Sheng Long, Abel Rocha played Emma Daio Sama and Nail in ‘Dragon Ball’, Machinedramon, one of the Dark Masters in the first version of ‘Digimon Adventure’; as well as Professor Anzai in ‘Slam Dunk’.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

Actress Carmen Salinas died at the age of 82 on the night of December 9, after spending almost a month in a coma.

The death from Carmen Salinas placeholder image It happened after a cerebral hemorrhage that led to a coma and complications in her blood pressure.

Carmen Salinas Lozano entered the world of soap operas in 1964 with “La Vecindad” by producer Ernesto Alonso and in 1993 she retired from the stage when she found out that her son Pedro Plascencia Salinas had cancer.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image (Darkroom)

Demaryius thomas

In the world of sports, he recently died Demaryius thomas , a former NFL player and Super Bowl champion, at age 33.

On December 9, police in Roswell, Georgia, found Thomas dead in his home, although the possible causes of his death were not disclosed.

It was only in June of this year that Demaryius Thomas had decided to officially retire from the NFL; He played for the Denver Broncos, the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

Michael Nesmith

10th of December Michael Nesmith , founder and vocalist of the band “The Monkees”, died at 78 years of natural causes.

Founded in 1966, “The Monkees” quickly became successful thanks to the original songs written by its composers, Neil Daimond and Neil Sedaka.

The band was formed thanks to a television program where they selected only four young people out of 600 candidates.

Anne Rice

The writer Anne Rice died on December 12 at the age of 80 due to complications derived from a stroke.

Anne Rice was a very important writer for the Gothic movement of the 90s and early 21st century, since it was her texts that served as the foundation.

The writer presented vampires as eternally tormented beings, endowed them with humanity. And it also gave a new hue to the witches.

His most memorable texts are ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and ‘The Queen of the Damned’; sold 100 million, being one of the most widely read writers in history worldwide.