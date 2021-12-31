from Jane Birkin to Rihanna

Related news

Since Jane birkin (74 years) will marry in a crochet dress, this artisan technique has captivated Jennifer Aniston (52), Rihanna, the duchess of cambridge (39) or Ana Soria (23) but also to generation Z, a fan of sustainable fashion, and to luxury brands that opt ​​for a slow romantic, bohemian and bright trend.

Crochet is synonymous with summer, holidays and a relaxed spirit that is contextualized at the time hippy and of course it can’t be overlooked “that sweet and familiar environment in which women met in the afternoons to do work”, Explain Alicia hernandez, fashion expert and founder of the multidisciplinary space for trends Valyty.

Ana Soria with a long crochet jacket in an image from the summer of 2020.

The pandemic and confinement have helped to value sustainability, slow fashion and especially crochet, that love for the work that grandmothers and mothers have practiced so much. The boom has been important and many young people have recovered that artisan value creating unique pieces. A stream that jumps from home to the street as shown in its networks Ella Emhoff (21), daughter of Kamala harris (56), who loves to make crochet garments and accessories.

The fashion sector has realized the interest that crochet arouses and proposes dresses, cropped top, skirts, vests, bikinis or crochet bags, as seen in the Italian’s work Pierpaolo piccioli (54) for Valentino or in that of Gabriela hearst (44), Uruguayan designer, at the head of the French firm Chloé.

Origins and reinvention

The crochet origin is located in the Arab, South American and Chinese practicesBut there is no reliable evidence until it became popular in Europe in the 16th century. The first written references appear in the book The Memoirs of Highland Lady, from Elizabeth grant, and until recently it has been considered a homemade craft and feminine entertainment, although for some women it was an aid in the household economy. It was considered the poor version of lace until the queen Victoria she broke a spear in her favor and, in addition to buying crocheted lace, she learned to weave.

Now, there is a real crochet craze. Just look at the proposals of Botegga Veneta, Altuzarra, Jil sander, Isabel marant, Fendi or Celine, which offer artisan garments that drink from the retro aesthetic and the recycling of old garments. For several seasons, Dolce and Gabbana has presented garments made in crochet. Loewe Also, although now he is giving a twist and incorporating this technique into his designs, creating new models or only including details in his leather creations.

Loewe sweatshirt, Dolce & Gabbana ballerinas and Bottega Veneta bag, all done in crochet.



The pioneer of this trend was Jane Birkin who in 1969 went to the Gala of the Union of Artists in Paris in a daring white crochet dress with a plunging neckline that fell to the navel, a model that was fastened with a strategic clasp. From that moment on, the protagonist of The pool (The pool, 1969) became a bohemian icon and source of inspiration for other women. Brigitte bardot (86), protagonist of And God created the woman (Et Dieu créa la femme, 1956) joined this trend when she appeared at the famous Le Privé club in a fabulous white crocheted dress.

Rihanna posed this Wednesday, May 12, on her social networks with an attractive crochet dress. A technique by the Spanish firm Mary Ke Fisherman -formed by the creative duo María Lemus and Víctor Alonso- has opted for it in collaboration with the Carmelite nuns of a convent in Huelva. Lady Gaga (35) or Miley Cyrus (28) have worn crochet creations by these young designers.

Halle Berry in a crochet dress in a photo on her social networks.



Jennifer Lopez (51), Katie holmes (42), Lindsay Lohan (3. 4), Christina Aguilera (40), Paris hilton (40), Halle berry (54), Eva Longoria (46), Marion cotillard (45) or Sophie turner (25) are some of the celebrities who have joined the crochet craze.

