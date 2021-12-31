From Angelina Jolie to Beyonce and Taylor Swift to Squid Game: stars who debuted on social media in 2021

In the year 2021, while many well-known figures, who first avoided social networks for a long time, decided to join the train.

See the names of the A-list stars, who made their debuts on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok in 2021.

Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie joined Instagram in August of this year. The actress of SE busca , which defines itself as a “mother and filmmaker” In her bio, she joined the platform with an urgent message on behalf of Afghan women after the recent Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

His first post included a letter from a teenage girl from Afghanistan. Since joining, Jolie’s post has been primarily for social causes.

BTS members

Members of the popular South Korean music band, Bts, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V Y Suga They joined Instagram with their individual accounts earlier this month. Previously, the guys from Bts used to engage their millions of fans through Twitter. Within a few hours, the follower count on each of the member’s handles surpassed the seven million mark, with Kim Tae-Hyung, also known as V, in first place.

Lee Jung-jae

After a great success in the show Netflix, Squid Game, lead actor Lee Jung Jae took his fans by surprise when he made his social media debut. The actor currently has 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

Park hae-soo

One of South Korea’s most prominent actors, Park hae-soo, joined the photo sharing app in October. The 39-year-old actor has uploaded several more photos of his show, Squid Game and currently has 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

Gong yoo

The South Korean star Gong yoo He officially joined Instagram earlier this month. The actor’s management team, SOOP, announced the news of his debut in IG.

Jon stewart

Renowned American TV host and comedian Jon stewart He joined Twitter in January 2021. Stewart, who is famous for his political comments, criticized former US President Donald Trump, sparking controversy on the internet.

Taylor Swift

The musical sensation Taylor Swift he joined to TikTok at the end of August this year. His first video of TikTok featured Swift in a Screwface Capital video of Dave’s lip sync. She was the fastest user to reach 100,000 followers in less than 9 hours and more than 1.5 million in one day.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey joined TikTok on December 17. And in the first hours, almost 175,000 users have followed the account. Beyoncé is very popular on other social media sites, with 224 million followers on Instagram, 56 million on Facebook and 15.5 million on Twitter.