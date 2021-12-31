“Friend I need help”, a new form of scam through WhatsApp

The applications of instant messaging What WhatsApp They offer many tools to communicate, which is why they have become so famous among internet users. However, its great benefits are also overshadowed by various modalities of fraud.

One of the tricks most recent through WhatsApp is the excuse of “friend who needs help“. In this case the cybercriminals They take advantage of an account that has been hacked to write to friends and family of the owner asking for money with the intention of robbing them.

Today in Techbit we tell you the case of Sinai who was a victim of this type of fraud, so that you know how the criminals and find strategies to protect your account and avoid fraud.

Sinai, user of WhatsApp and victim of this type of fraud, received a message from his friend Alex, who lives in the United States, telling him that he would send electrical appliances to Mexico and needed his help to receive the package at home. He even sent you a photo of the shipping invoice.

Two days later, Sinai again received a message from WhatsApp that supposedly came from the FEDEX parcel, where they informed him that the price of the package exceeded the permitted monetary value and therefore was credited with a fine of more than 120 thousand pesos, by the SAT.



At this, Alex assured Sinai that he had already transferred the fine money. According to the affected party, she even received a screenshot with the alleged transaction, but when it was carried out on a Saturday, they told her that the payment was not yet reflected because it was a non-working day.

The payment was still not reflected and the friend from Sinai told her that she could not lose that package, it was then that she began to insist that she make the payment of the fine and that the item not be returned to customs since it contained something else what appliances.

Threats begin on WhatsApp

According to Sinai, his friend confessed that around two million dollars were hidden in the shipment. At the insistence of her friend, who also threatened her to pay or else she would be affected when the contents of the package were discovered, added to the pressure from the alleged company FEDEX, Sinai ended up paying half the fine.



The fear and pressure for threat being part of a crime, they made Sinai lose 47 thousand pesos. When the woman sent the screenshot of the transaction, the criminals they admitted it was a fraud and they even made fun of her.

Faced with this situation, Sinai commented that now she is very distrustful when speaking with friends for WhatsApp. However, this has prompted her to take more precautions to avoid being victim from another fraud. You, like her, take precautions and make sure the identity of your contacts before making any money transaction.

