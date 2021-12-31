four exclusives from 2021 from 780 pesos to give away on Three Kings Day

Probably at Christmas you know of someone who received as a gift a Nintendo Switch, in addition to the classic toys, or even you yourself are the one who is premiering this console. If what you need are games, in Amazon Mexico there are four options at a great price.

First is ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’ in 863 pesos, ‘Mario Golf: Super Rush’ is at the same price, ‘New Pokémon Snap’ we can find it in 799 pesos, and finally ‘WarioWare Get It Together! It is for 782 pesos, although the latter is also a little cheaper in other stores.

Nintendo Switch games on sale

These four games are sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, so they enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime. This means that users with this subscription can enjoy next day delivery depending on your city. In addition, they have free shipping for all users.

All these deliveries were launched in 2021 for an official price between 1,200 and 1,400 pesos, so it is a good saving. If what you are looking for is a console, Nintendo Switch OLED in white is available with its regular price of 9,999 pesos, but we can pay in months without interest and there are some Citibanamex promotions and Amazon Mexico digital gift cards with which we can lower your price.

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are on discount in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without prior notice.

Some of the links in this publication may belong to an affiliate program. None of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.