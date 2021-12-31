Fortnite account was sold in thousands of dollars, so they did

A Fortnite account was sold for thousands of dollars (Photo: Fortnite)

On the year-end list of eBay on the articles exported in Mexico called attention to an account of Fortnite, the popular video game of Battle royale, which was bought for USD 10,000.

It turns out that during 2021 a Mexican managed to make a few good dollars by selling his account, thanks to the fact that he had the outfit Black Knight from season two of the 2017 Fortnite Battle Pass.

According to the Wiki from the Fortnite fandom, its description is: “The hateful scourge of Wailing Woods”; its rarity is legendary and is from the Fort Knights set which appeared in the season two battle pass from four years ago.

However, it was not the only thing that was interesting in the list of things sold because there were also some old video games and comics that were acquired at a good price. These were:

Black Knight Fortnite skin (Photo: Fortnite)

– Nintendo ‘Donkey Kong Competition’ + ‘Star Fox Super Weekend’ + ‘Exertainment’; sold for more than $ 8,900.

– Package of 12 Nintendo 64 games new and sealed ‘Mario Party 2’, ‘Goldeneye’, ‘Toy Story’ and more; sold for more than $ 6,500 USD.

– ‘Hagane the Final Conflict’ for SNES; sold for more than $ 5,500 USD.

– ‘Little Samson’ for NES; sold for more than $ 5,400.

In addition to these video games, several were also purchased comics that are already collectible. These were:

– Detective Comics # 36 1940 The Batman Golden Age; sold for more than $ 2,500 USD.

– Werewolf By Night 32; sold for more than $ 1,900.

– Pack of 6 comics of The Amazing Spider-Man; sold for more than $ 1,700.

– Action Comics # 242 1966 Brazilian edition; sold for more than $ 1,200.

-Adam Legend of the Blue Marvel # 1; sold for more than $ 1,200.

(Photo: Fortnite)

in addition, the best-selling figurines from Mexico to the world, were:

– Daft Punk Medicom Toy Bearbrick figure; sold for more than $ 3,900

– Star Wars Boba Fett Ledy Deckshead; sold for more than $ 2,900

– Figures of the Ninja Turtles from 1993; sold for more than $ 2,800

– Swarovski figures of Rex Chip & Dale, Rapunzzel, Buzz and Dory; sold for more than $ 1,700

– Jurassic Park female T-Rex figure; sold for more than $ 1,600

Illustrative image of Boba Fett (Photo: Marvel)

The eBay listing, points out that the countries to which Mexicans sold the most products this year were: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

In accordance with Amazon, the video games that its users preferred to buy this 2021 on its platform were those of Nintendo, since out of a list of 20, 19 were physical cartridges for Switch.

Super Mario 3D World Bowser’s Fury (Photo: Nintendo)

According to the store data, the game that ranks first is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Behind this is a list of several titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch or released for the hybrid console.

The titles were:

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

2. Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4. Shiny Diamond Pokémon

5. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

6. Mario Party Superstars

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

10. Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread (Photo: Nintendo)

12. Super Mario Odyssey

13. New Pokémon Snap

14. Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)

15. Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch)

16. Luigi’s Mansion 3

17. Super Mario Party

18. Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch)

19. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

20. NBA 2K22 (PS4)

Thus, the only title for a console other than the Nintendo Switch was NBA 2K22.

