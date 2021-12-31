For stingy, Chivas loses another signing because of Amaury Vergara and Peláez

Chivas would not have been able to close the signing of Alan Mozo and Peláez and Amaury Vergara would be responsible.

December 30, 2021 · 17:42 hs

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara would have been very close to adding a luxury reinforcement for the 2022 Clausura tournament, as the board was in talks to add to Alan Mozo, but the signing of the side of the Pumas it would have fallen.

According to journalist Alex Ramírez from Azteca Jalisco, Chivas was in talks to add a player of Pumas, who allegedly was Alan Mozo, but the economic factor would again have played against Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez.

Chivas already lost the signings of Sebastian Cordova and of Rodolfo Pizarro due to the little investment that the club has projected to add reinforcements, and now without Alan Mozo, Chivas I would have to play this tournament with practically no right back, because Jesus Sanchez would not be trusted by Marcelo Michel Leaño.

How much it cost Chivas to hire Alan Mozo

According to data from Transfermarkt, the value of Alan Mozo in the market it could have been 2.6 million dollars, however, Pelaez would not have had the ability to conclude a negotiation that would have been more than favorable to Chivas.

