For not wearing a mask, they shoot a couple in Guadalajara

Guadalajara Jalisco.- A discussion for the use of face mask to board a car of platform, ended up with two people wounds bullet in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, after the driver of the unit will shoot to a married couple and then to run away.

According to the reports, the events were recorded on Sunday afternoon in the neighborhood Atlas in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, when a discussion started because when trying to approach the unit, relatives of the victims refused to put on face masks, which triggered an argument.

Faced with this and at some point during the exchange of words, the driver injured a 28-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife, both in the right leg, with a firearm projectile, to flee in the white car without further information on the aggressor being available so far.

The couple, who were not even the ones who would board the unit, were left on the public highway, where they were assisted by paramedics from the capital city of Jalisco, in front of their address where they had a family reunion.

It was in the streets Volga River and Lakes River, around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, when the report was received through the emergency number 911, about detonations of firearms in the aforementioned place.

An agent from the Public Ministry arrived at the site, as well as experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences, who collected evidence and a research portfolio was started which will be in charge of the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office.