Five essential books in Spanish of 2021 according to critics

Published by Anagrama, it was highlighted by the list of El País (Spain) and La Nación (Argentina). The novel by the French writer is a direct journey to his last years, marked by the practice of yoga – a discipline of which he became a devotee – and by a depression that led him to electroshock therapy. In the trans-Andean environment they point out: “He relates the emotional crisis that led him to depression. Framed by his divorce, though never named as such, Carrère explores meditation as a way out and stumbles upon the reality of his time: unfinished projects, the refugee crisis, and the uncertainty after the attack on Charlie Hebdo. Although he had already explored the autobiographical genre, in Yoga he seems to have reached a new frontier ”.

Published by Libros del Asteroide, it was very prominent in the lists of Cult, El Mundo (Spain) and El País, is this title of the Northern Irish writer. Basically, it is a biography of Anne Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare. In The World they note: “Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s wife, has been a minor character and often treated with irony in the elusive biography of the playwright. It is typical of our time that this dark figure now reappears as a magical, lyrical and rebellious counterpoint. Aren’t the supporting characters the most moving thing about Shakespeare?

For his part, the columnist for La Tercera Domingo, Óscar Contardo, stated: “O’Farrell’s narrative domain is dazzling and his ability to build powerful scenes and endearing characters deserves nothing but admiration.”

Published by Alfaguara, the novel by the Spanish author was included in the El Mundo and El País listings. “The protagonist was already in the previous novel by the Madrid writer, Berta Isla. But on this occasion it assumes the weight of a story of complex characters, international plot, terrorism, memory and oblivion. An extraordinary novel ”, they point out in the first medium. In the second, they affirmed: “Like light snowflakes melting on the shoulders, the prose seeps into the soul of the reader of what is already in the extensive list of major works by Javier Marías.”

Published by Anagrama and written by the English author, it is a biography of the Nazi officer Otto Wächter, responsible for the deaths of thousands of people. This volume was featured in the lists of Cult and El País. In this last one it is indicated: ”It is the frenetic account of the flight of Otto von Wächter, an officer of the SS. A work full of unexpected twists that draws from the spy novel and contains a disturbing reflection on evil ”.

In the list prepared by this medium, Juan Paulo Iglesias indicated: “A rigorous and long-term investigation that allowed him to reconstruct the life of one of the most important Nazi leaders who was never tried, Otto Wächter, and died in strange circumstances. in Italy in 1949. But the work is more than that, it is a reflection on the dilemmas between filial love and the difficult recognition of the “sins” of the father. A look at how to deal with being the son or grandson of one of those responsible for the Jewish holocaust during the first half of the 20th century ”.

Published by the Argentine publishing house Eterna Cadencia, it was highlighted by the El País and Cult listings, just in the year its author passed away. In the peninsula it was stated: “‘Poetisa is a sweet word / that we put aside because it embarrassed us.’ Thus begins this poem-book that the Argentine writer published in June, shortly before she died. Although the word poem falls short, because it is a very original synthesis of personal and generational memory, essay and narration… in verse ”.

“It is the last book – of a hybrid genre between poetry and essays – that Kamenszain writes before he died, in June of this year, already ill with cancer and in a pandemic, where he is reviewed by a series of authors that helps him return on the great theme that obsessively runs through a large part of his work: writing and the power of the word, “said Andrea Kottow in the selection made by Culto.