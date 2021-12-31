“Ferrari could crush us in 2022”

The Milton Keynes-based team was in a tight fight with Mercedes until the last race of this year for the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships, finally leaving one for each side.

But while Red bull and Mercedes remained in tension until the end, other teams such as Ferrari they did a complete resource shift much earlier to work on their 2022 cars.

And that advantage, with the new regulations in the making, could open the door for teams that went ahead to enjoy an early advantage.

The Red Bull crew chief, Christian horner, is optimistic that his squad achieved a balance between the 2021 and 2022 work, but is also aware that the final judgment on whether their prospects were hurt can only be made in the first race of next year.

“When Ferrari shows up with the fastest car and crushes us in the first race, we will have to say that it probably did (committed us),” he said.

“But I think we all knew that big rule changes were coming for 2022 and we have applied our resources accordingly.”

“I’m sure each team has done what they think is right and that has put pressure on the organization, of course. But that’s where I think the team has been outstanding, because keeping a pace of development with a new set of rules and keeping a focus on the car this year has required a monumental effort. The commitment shown by the whole team, the whole team, has been phenomenal. “

“But we’ll only see it when we come back in a couple of months, with brand new cars. They will look different, feel different, drive differently, and who did it right and who did it wrong? It all starts over.” .

The boss of Mercedes, Toto wolff, he felt that in addition to rivals benefiting from an early development approach, the aerodynamic handicap system – which allows for more CFD and wind tunnel work for teams further down in the championship – could further mix things up.

“We are all operating under the same financial cap and the concepts are very new,” he said.

“What has been introduced is the aerodynamic regulation, in which the teams, depending on their position in the championship, have a little more margin.”

“So it is quite possible that the teams that have not competed for the world championship this year, be it Ferrari, McLaren or Aston Martin or Alpine are able to come up with smart concepts based on much more evidence than everyone else and just do it really well. “

“I think we have to look forward to a much tighter fight for championships and races than we had before, and that’s exciting.”