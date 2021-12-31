Famous without social networks: some ended up closing them for mental health | Famous

These ‘haters’ have also made many celebrities not dare to open their social networks. They refuse to open a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account because they do not want to expose their lives, or their loved ones to criticism or gossip.

Despite their precautions, it is clear that the media continues to monitor their lives; even so, they prefer to keep their privacy offline.

Next, we will tell you which celebrities do not appear in any social network.

The actress of successful films like ‘Cruella de Vil’ and ‘The surprising Spider-Man’, stays away from the networks because she does not feel that it is something beneficial for her; besides that she is very reserved with her private life.

“It seems like a lot of people have to learn lessons publicly now because of the way the world is connected. (…) I think it would not be anything positive for me, “he said in an interview published by ‘Elle’ magazine in 2018.

It was thanks to the internet that we learned that the ‘La La Land’ actress was engaged and then married to writer David Lawrence McCary and, shortly after, pregnant.

Unfortunately, the actress who gives life to the superhero ‘Black Widow’ in the Marvel universe, does not have any profile on Instagram, Facebook, or any other social network.

Only her fans can find out about her on red carpets, press tours or paparazzi.

In May 2013, the magazine ‘Marie Claire’, made an interview with Scarlett where she mentioned that she values ​​her privacy a lot and that social networks drive her crazy.

“All that drives me crazy. I don’t understand this need to share. We almost exploited ourselves to try to be seen. “

The actor of ‘A star is born’ and ‘What happened yesterday?’, Still prefers to maintain his privacy and not expose himself only on the internet.

Much less after separating from the actress, Irina Shayk, after four years of relationship and a daughter, Lea De Seine.

The star of the ‘Twilight’ saga decided to completely leave social networks. She only appears at important events and on the Instagram account of her partner, the writer, Dylan Meyer, to whom she is engaged.

Kristen Stewart was eager to propose to her girlfriend, but her partner planned something different

“I know I sound ridiculous and really obvious; everyone says this, and I sound like an older person, but we could be doing something much better,” he said in an interview with ‘CBS News’ in 2016.

The 58-year-old ‘Troya’ and ‘Fight Club’ actor prefers to stay away from the digital world.

Although he is one of the most sought-after celebrities in Hollywood and many people would like to know everything about him, Brad Pitt prefers anonymity.

According to the fashion magazine ‘InStyle’, when asked if he planned to enter these platforms, the actor replied:

“It’s not going to happen, never. Well, you never have to say never. But life is very beautiful without them, I don’t see why I need social networks.”

The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘Gravity’ actor also prefers to stay away from the networks.

The celebrity, in addition to keeping her life private, confessed to Variety that she is afraid to say something stupid on Twitter.

“Just because I like to have a drink at night. I could easily say something stupid, and I don’t think you need to be that available either. I don’t see Matt Damon or Brad Pitt or myself wanting to express our thoughts in a 140 character thing at 3 in the morning. “

The actor who starred in Harry Potter does not like social networks and considers that having them would only bring him problems.

During an interview with journalist Sean Evans, Daniel mentioned that he did consider Twitter.

“I would love to say that there is some kind of intellectual, well, for the reason for this. Because I considered having a Twitter and I know 100% that if I did, all of you would wake up with stories like ‘Dan Radcliffe fights with a random person on Twitter.’

He also admitted that he does not like the idea of ​​social media because he knows it would negatively affect his mental health in the long term.

“When I was younger, thank God, I no longer looked for what was said about me on the internet. I used to read things like that. It is crazy and a very bad addiction, and for me Twitter and the networks are like a kind of extension of that. Unless he was just going to read positive things about me, which is not a very healthy thing either. Other than that, I honestly don’t think I’m mentally strong enough. Right now I’m fine like this ”.

The ‘Pride and Prejudice’ actress has been one of the few to take the step to social applications and repent minutes later.

“I had an account for about five seconds. I watched it rack up like 100 followers in three seconds and it freaked me out so much that I immediately turned it off. And then Facebook. I was on for a day 10 years ago and I never published anything on it, but they still send me emails all the time as if I was a member or whatever, ”he revealed in a 2019 interview to ‘The Irish Time’.

He also mentioned that he does not have much that he wants to share and that, for his children and his privacy, he does not want to be active in networks.

“I mean, the thing is, I don’t have much that I want to share that way. I have a son and another on the way, and I want their privacy to be safe and sacred until they are old enough to choose what they want to do with their lives. ”

The actress is very loved by her audience and by the film directors who choose her for their films.

However, something he does not like despite his fame is using social networks, because it exposes that life in virtual spaces does not correspond to reality.

“Social networks are not a representation of our real lives. I won’t take a selfie that I can’t erase. I don’t publish or do any of that, ”he told UK’s ‘The Times’.

The actress of ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Diary of a Passion’, has not created an Instagram account for years and there are no plans that one day she will.

In 2009, the famous explained to ‘ People‘who didn’t know much about the internet:

“I listen to the news on the radio. I don’t have a television and I’m very bad at e-mail. “