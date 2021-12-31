Famous Latinos Who Recently Tested Positive for Coronavirus

A new wave of infections by coronavirus is circulating around the world, after the virus first emerged in China’s Wuhan province, Hubei, in December 2019.

Currently, more celebrities are being affected by COVID, and although many of them are already vaccinated they are not immune to the new Omicron variant.

Let us remember that, on March 10, 2020, Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson were the first names of stars to test positive for COVID-19. After that, the news about contagion cases grew.

Here are the famous Latinos who have failed to avoid infection.

Marie Antoinette of the Snows, better known as ‘La Chilindrina’, recently reported that after taking a test it was positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old actress shared a small statement through her Instagram account in which she informed her fans and the general public that she was unfortunately infected with COVID-19 and that for now she is in quarantine.

Dear fans, friends and family. Despite all the care that I always had to avoid contracting COVID-19, I have come out positive when taking the test “, reads at the beginning of the statement.

For Christmas, Toni Costa She reported her diagnosis to her fans on her social profile, “I love having these beautiful memories with my princess, so that she will always have memories with her parents.”

“Unfortunately, COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I won’t be able to be by her side or tomorrow to see if she is happy to open her gifts, how excited she is and she deserves so much for being the best daughter of the world “, wrote Toni along with a tender photo with her daughter Alaïa.

Fortunately, the dancer has already tested negative for COVID-19 and is reunited with his little girl. On December 28, Toni celebrated the news by posting a story that reads: “Double negative. Goodbye, COVID ”.

Raphy pina He took to his Instagram profile to notify that both he and Natti Natasha and two of her children tested positive for COVID-19.

“We responsibly want to notify you that both Natalia Gutiérrez, Rafael Pina, Antonio Pina Y Mine pina we tested positive for COVID-19 ”, reads a statement in which he also detailed that, fortunately, Life isabelle, who came to the world last May, and his son Rafael Jr. “They are doing very well and under strict supervision.”

“The COVID pandemic can touch anyone so do not lower your guard, protect yourself and get your vaccine booster. We love them ”, he sentenced.

A few days ago it was reported that Silvia Pinal She had to be hospitalized in an emergency because she had tested positive for coronavirus and had some other problems such as a urinary tract infection.

Silvia Pinal left the hospital after being hospitalized for six days as a result of an arrhythmia and the confirmation of having contracted the virus. The news was confirmed directly to the media by his daughter, Sylvia Pasquel, who took the opportunity to ask for distance and respect on behalf of his mother.

In Mexico, positive cases are still present and celebrities are not saved, such as Gaby platas, who announced that he has coronavirus. Through a photo uploaded to Twitter, the actress announced that she was infected.

Platas, 47, shared a picture of his test result, which confirms that he has the virus. “What do I tell you, friends?” Wrote the famous.

Tini Stoessel it also has coronavirus. The news was confirmed in ‘Los Angeles de la Mañana’ after several days of rumors about the singer’s state of health.

It was his dad, the producer, Alexander Stoessel, who confirmed that his daughter has COVID-19. “Two days ago there was the rumor. I spoke to her dad and he confirmed that Tini has COVID. But she is in good health, isolated in Buenos Aires, “he said. Angel de Brito.

In November, David Bisbal tested positive for coronavirus. “Hello my people, a very strong kiss. I am already in Spain, but I would like to share, first of all, with you, that, upon my arrival in Madrid, in a responsible way, we always do health checks to go to ‘La Voz Kids’ and I was detected COVID-19 ” .

At the beginning of December and after days in confinement taking care of recovering his health after testing positive for coronavirus, Ana Barbara announced that it is now free of the virus.

It was on November 28 when the singer used her Instagram account to announce that she had tested positive, a situation for which she had to cancel some shows.

Ana Bárbara even celebrated her son’s birthday Chema remotely because of COVID.

The Mexican celebrated it from a distance, through a video call in which she sang the traditional ‘Mañanitas’, in addition to sharing an adorable post on his Instagram account, in which he dedicated a moving message.

!Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

MOST AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS: Tini Stoessel is in quarantine due to coronavirus alert

Tom Hanks ‘son reacts to his parents’ coronavirus diagnosis

This is how the coronavirus affects Danna Paola and the cast of “Elite”