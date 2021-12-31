Exercise: 3 training routines to remove knee pain EASY and FAST

So how can we use home remedies for remove knee pain, we can also help each other from the physical activity to combat this discomfort that afflicts many people. How? Performing these 4 workout routines with which you will alleviate the problems in this part of the body in a way easy and very fast. From the comfort of your home, carry out these exercises Y improve your health. Don’t let the pain increase!

Once you feel knee pain It is important that you go to a health professional to determine the cause of this discomfort and the treatment you should follow. When you have the diagnosis at hand, you can use all kinds of remedies to counteract pain and between what you can do, I recommend you remove knee pain with exercise: these 4 workout routines they will restore health to your legs.

What is good for knee pain?

Photo: Freepik

The exercise It is one of the natural forms of remove knee pain in one way simple and fast. Incorporate any of these into your daily physical activity workout routines:

Squats with support on the wall

In you workout routine can not miss this exercise because considerably reduces pain in both knees, since you strengthen this part of the body and, therefore, you avoid injuries. All you have to do is support your back against the wall, keep it straight and firm, and squat, without letting your knees go over your feet. 3 sets of 12 reps will be enough to ease the pain!

Knee extension

East exercise it is very effective for the knee pain because it is a movement that restablishes the joints against any injury or muscle tension. Bend and straighten your knee for 5 minutes, little by little you will begin to feel relief.

Photo: Pexels

Leg lift

To do this exercise lie down on a mat; stretch your legs and raise one slowly, reaching as high as you can; then switch legs and perform the same movement. Do it for 10 minutes and you will remove knee pain in a very easy and fast way.