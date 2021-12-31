Exatlón México: These would be the 4 FAVORITES to reach the FINAL of the program

There is only one month left for the term of Exatlón México! With the confirmation of the sixth season that will bring the return of Exatlón All Star, this season would have increased its speed in order to finish at the end of next month, so eliminations have begun to appear more frequently on the beaches of República Dominican.

It was recently announced that now there will be two days a week where there are athletes who will say goodbye to reality and to show this is what happened just a few minutes ago in the program this Thursday. That said, lThe rumors about who will reach the grand final of the competition are on the surface.

In that sense, the four names of the athletes who would reach the grand finale of the program have been released, being these two Conquerors and two Guardians. It is worth mentioning that the names shown below would reach the prelude for the title thanks to the level they have shown in the circuits throughout their stay in the program.

Who are the ones who would reach the final of Exatlón México?

* Sea and sun: The member of the Pathfinders has been the most forceful practically since her arrival at Exatlón México, since she has among her skills the best effectiveness of the beaches. In addition, he has not dropped in position despite the bad streaks that the Blues have had recently.

* Nataly: Sol would face in the grand finale with Nataly, a Guardian high who has been in the reality show since its inception and who has become one of the most controversial of it. The ‘Mom Dynamite’ has the greatest effectiveness of the Reds, so her statistics endorse her as the best of her team considering that, in addition, she has three individual medals.

* Koke: The blue athlete is considered, without a doubt, the great revelation of this fifth season of Exatlón México. His category on the circuit has earned him the nickname of one of the leaders of the Pathfinders, so everything indicates that his chance of reaching the final is immense.

* Heber: The blue leader would face Heber Gallegos, a member of the Guardians who, despite not having the dominance that he showed in his first season in Exatlón, if he has had enough level to stand out from the rest of his teammates in the reds, a situation that outlines him as the favorite to defend this color in the final.

It is worth mentioning that Analista TV, the YouTube account that carried out this analysis, specifies that the men’s final could take place between Koke and David, since both (belonging to the blues) have better records than Heber himself. That said, it will be a matter of time to meet the great athletes who will fight hard this season.

