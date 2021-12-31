Exatlón México: Daniela explodes against an athlete for the elimination of Marcela

The feelings are on the surface in the final stretch of the Exatlon Mexico: Guardians vs Conquerors, so much so that Daniela reza lost her patience and exploded against one of her companions in Guardians, for the strategy that cost the elimination to Marcela perez, ‘Yeyé’.

Apparently the absences are already beginning to feel strong in the Red Team, because according to the advances made known by the genius of the Internet and social networks, the climate that exists among its athletes is tense after having lost another of its participants .

The Exatlón México is entering its final stretch and that causes the slightest provocation to cause discomfort among the participants, who do everything possible to stay within the most demanding and demanding reality show on Mexican television, so any change affects their strategy .

Something like that happened with Daniela reza, who considers that the absence of ‘Yeyé’ will affect Guardians a lot, since it was a contestant who gave points to the team and gave herself to the fullest on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Against whom did Daniela explode by eliminating Marcela?

Given this and the pressure that is felt in the Exatlon Mexico, Daniela could not stand it anymore and threw herself against Paulina Martínez, who acknowledged that at the time she tried to help the basketball player in a kind of alliance, but things did not turn out as they thought, they began to get complicated and finally it cost the elimination of ‘Yeyé ‘.

Daniela assures that the strategy did not come out for ‘Yeyé’ and Paulina, which ultimately led to the departure of the basketball player at a very important moment for Guardians, because with the arrival of the Grand Final of the fifth season of Exatlon Mexico on January 30th things have accelerated.

This Elimination Sunday all men, both Guardians and Pathfinders, will be in danger, so Antonio Rosique has already warned that there will be tough competition in Exatlón City.

Once the fifth season of Exatlon MexicoOne day later, on January 31, 2022, the new Exatlón All Star adventure will begin with the champions of all seasons.

