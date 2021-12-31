Exatlón México: Daniela explodes against an athlete for the elimination of Marcela

The feelings are on the surface in the final stretch of the Exatlon Mexico: Guardians vs Conquerors, so much so that Daniela reza lost her patience and exploded against one of her companions in Guardians, for the strategy that cost the elimination to Marcela perez, ‘Yeyé’.

Apparently the absences are already beginning to feel strong in the Red Team, because according to the advances made known by the genius of the Internet and social networks, the climate that exists among its athletes is tense after having lost another of its participants .

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker